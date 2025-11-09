Kalen DeBoer Makes Urgent Request to Alabama Busy Amid LSU Win

The ‘just enough to survive’ narrative now looms for Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama Crimson Tide. And it’s not just the fans and critics who feel so. The head coach, too, admitted it. They kept their eight-game win streak rolling by landing the LSU Tigers a 20-9 loss at Bryant-Denny Stadium. But looks like DeBoer’s offense still has a lot of work to do. For now, the head coach tries to hold a mirror in front of his squad.

On November 8, BamaOnline analyst Charlie Porter quoted DeBoer from his post-game presser. “It’s always good to get a W. Certainly not satisfied with the way we played at times,” said the head coach. Looks like it’s difficult for DeBoer to accept the harsh reality that Alabama’s once potent offense faced against LSU. The fact that it’s more concerning since it has not been the issue in one game. DeBoer’s offense has hit a wall in recent weeks. Alabama’s defense saved the day; without those clutch stops, the Tide could’ve been swept away by an LSU upset.

It took a while, but Alabama’s offense woke up in the second quarter, capping a 17-3 first-half surge. Aided by LSU’s clock missteps, Ty Simpson dialed up a clutch deep ball to Lotzeir Brooks, then found Ryan Williams for a statement touchdown just before the break. But as has been the story all season, DeBoer’s offense came out of halftime ice-cold.

The Tide was blanked in the third quarter, clinging to a 17-6 edge heading into the final frame. It marked the fourth time this year Alabama managed three points or fewer in the third, and the third time they were shut out completely. Now imagine it’s the very machine the GOAT Nick Saban forged into a masterpiece.

Simpson’s aim was just a hair off again. It was a mixed bag for the Heisman contender- 277 yards and a touchdown on 60% passing, but a fourth-quarter fumble stole the spotlight. And Alabama’s run game? Still stuck in neutral, despite all that bye-week bravado.

Saban had already given DeBoer’s squad a heads-up before stepping onto the gridiron. On College GameDay, the GOAT said, “Ty Simpson has played outstanding this year. But the one thing that Alabama really wanted to improve on during this bye week was their ability to run the ball. They’ve been very inconsistent.”

Simpson’s pre-Draft highlight reel is definitely going to make space for his 199-yard first half, packed with downfield dominance of DeBoer’s passing game. But Saban’s advice went unheard. Their run game was an outright disaster- 12 carries, 34 yards, and most of that on a tight end screen that barely counted. Even in victory, the Tide’s celebration felt muted. After all, DeBoer’s crew still has a championship-sized cloud hanging overhead.

Kalen DeBoer and Alabama are standing on quicksand in the SEC

DeBoer’s Alabama suited up to face LSU, carrying the burden of a long list of injured players. Linebackers’ trio- Qua Russaw, Cayden Jones, and Jah-Marien Latham– remained sidelined along with DB Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. This led Alabama insider upset as he dropped a blunt jab on X, “Another week of me asking w- – we are doing at practice for the injury report to look like this COMING OFF A BYE.”

Even though DeBoer could not count on some of his key weapons, they still managed to keep their boat sailing. However, even then, it’s time for them to swallow a bitter pill. Texas A&M’s rise has made one thing clear: the balance of power in the SEC West might be shifting. Now, give it a thought.

The Aggies steamrolled Missouri in Columbia, the same place the Kalen DeBoer’s boys barely survived. Mike Elko’s program embarrassed LSU on the road while the Crimson Tide scraped by with the bare minimum. For A&M, mistakes are self-inflicted. DeBoer and his program stumble, it’s because the ground’s cracking beneath them- no run game, leaky rush defense, and too many warning signs for a so-called contender. Alabama can’t snooze through the schedule anymore. It’s time to ditch autopilot and drive like contenders.