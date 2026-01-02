Kalen DeBoer Ready to “Move On” After Rose Bowl Heartbreak Forces Alabama HC to Turn to Family

Alabama Crimson Tide’s beatdown at the hands of the Indiana Hoosiers wasn’t just a loss. It was another chapter in the Kalen DeBoer disappointment saga. But the head coach isn’t sulking; he’s in full ‘shake it off’ mode. Losing stings. Getting steamrolled? That’s what hit the Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl.

“It’s a lot of emotions right now,” said DeBoer in the post-game press conference on January 1. “Our program’s going to be upset when these types of situations happen. We’ve got to use it to fuel us moving forward. It doesn’t sit well with us, but after today, all we can do is move on.”

It’s already hard for DeBoer with the firing calls mounting up. But at least he has his wife beside him.

This is a developing story…