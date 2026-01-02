brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/College Football

Kalen DeBoer Ready to “Move On” After Rose Bowl Heartbreak Forces Alabama HC to Turn to Family

BySoheli Tarafdar

Jan 1, 2026 | 8:27 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/College Football

Kalen DeBoer Ready to “Move On” After Rose Bowl Heartbreak Forces Alabama HC to Turn to Family

BySoheli Tarafdar

Jan 1, 2026 | 8:27 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Alabama Crimson Tide’s beatdown at the hands of the Indiana Hoosiers wasn’t just a loss. It was another chapter in the Kalen DeBoer disappointment saga. But the head coach isn’t sulking; he’s in full ‘shake it off’ mode. Losing stings. Getting steamrolled? That’s what hit the Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“It’s a lot of emotions right now,” said DeBoer in the post-game press conference on January 1. “Our program’s going to be upset when these types of situations happen. We’ve got to use it to fuel us moving forward. It doesn’t sit well with us, but after today, all we can do is move on.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s already hard for DeBoer with the firing calls mounting up. But at least he has his wife beside him. 

This is a developing story…

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2026 | All Rights Reserved