Kalen DeBoer’s Staffer Sets for B1G Job After Being Forced to Share Duties With $2M Assistant Coach

The portal paranoia has reached the coaching offices, too. And no one knows it better than Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama Crimson Tide, as they could lose Nick Sheridan. He had made the jump from the Washington Huskies to Tuscaloosa in 2024. But the DeBoer ties could no longer hold this time, as a Big Ten suitor is lurking, ready to pull Sheridan away.

“NEWS: #MichiganState is set to hire #Alabama co-offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan as OC, sources tell @SpartanTailgate & @mzenitz,” reported Michigan State insider Justin Thind on December 20.

Hired in 2024 as Alabama’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Sheridan wasted no time making an impact. He guided Crimson Tide to the SEC’s No. 3 scoring offense and No. 7 total offense, averaging 33.77 points and 410.23 yards per game.

Even after the 2025 reshuffle that brought in Ryan Grubb, who will make $1 million for the next two seasons, and pushed Sheridan into a co-offensive coordinator role, he remained pivotal. He helped to produce the league’s No. 4 passing offense and anchored the recruitment of five-star Keelon Russell, plus 2026 quarterbacks Jett Thomalla and Tayden Kaawa.

“He is a brilliant mind, has a big-picture view and understands the things you’ve got to have for a successful offense,” said DeBoer of Sheridan in August 2024. “He’s got a bright future not just as an offensive coordinator, but as a head coach someday.”

But for now, Sheridan will continue being an assistant coach, but may be on a new team. After parting ways with Jonathan Smith, the Michigan State Spartans moved quickly, hiring Northwestern Wildcats’ Pat Fitzgerald the following day. Sheridan adds Big Ten experience to the equation.

A former Michigan player, he also coached under DeBoer at the Indiana Hoosiers as their tight ends coach in 2019. As Indiana’s offensive coordinator in 2020 and 2021, he oversaw a 2020 breakout that saw Michael Penix Jr. earn Davy O’Brien semifinalist and All-Big Ten honors.

Indiana head coach Tom Allen rolled the dice in January, promoting him to offensive coordinator. The gamble paid off in 2020 when the 13th-ranked Hoosiers piled up 460 yards in a 38-21 win over the Michigan Wolverines.

Sheridan is stepping into the Michigan State play-caller role previously held by Brian Lindgren. He ran the offense during Smith’s tenure and earned $1.2 million. In case they finalize the deal with Sheridan, the competition must have been tough.

With direct Fitzgerald ties, Texas A&M’s Adam Cushing was expected to step into Lindgren’s shoes. Cushing coached under Fitzgerald at the Northwestern Wildcats from 2004 to 2018 before heading to FCS Eastern Illinois as a head coach.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kirk Ciarrocca might have also caught attention as a candidate. His unit ranked sixth in the Big Ten in total offense this year. With Sheridan stepping out, can he finally coach freely?

How Nick Sheridan underwent a title shift in Tuscaloosa

According to 2024 reports, Sheridan ranked 35th nationally with a $1.35 million salary, plus a $135,000 maximum bonus. In March 2025, he earned a new title. He stepped into the role of co-offensive/quarterbacks coach after serving as Alabama’s offensive coordinator in 2024.

Even after being demoted, Sheridan’s paycheck stayed intact. However, his duties got split with Grubb, who’s slated to make $1 million annually on his two-year contract. Sheridan, without a fresh contract, is tabbed at $1.45 million through February 28, 2026, then $1.55 million after March 1.

Not a good time for DeBoer to face yet another exit in the coaches’ roster.

Former wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard was hired in November as Oregon State’s new head coach, taking over the program Smith left in 2023 for Michigan State. Shephard previously coached Washington’s wideouts alongside Sheridan and DeBoer when the Huskies reached the national title game two seasons ago.

That was the end for the Washington Huskies’ famous trio. With Nick Sheridan and JaMarcus Shephard out the door, could this be the opening Kalen DeBoer needs to consider a Michigan Wolverines offer?