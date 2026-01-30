Kalen DeBoer Sends Nick Saban’s Trusted Ally in Pursuit of 4-Star RB With 11 SEC Offers

Nick Saban turned Alabama into a five-star factory, signing 73 blue-chips and 262 four-stars in 16 full recruiting cycles. He left the stage in 2024, but Kalen DeBoer kept a few of his trusted lieutenants on his staff. One of them is proving crucial in the pursuit of a four-star target.

Tyson Robinson, a 4-star running back from Brandon High School in Jackson, MS, holds offers from 11 SEC programs. As per On3’s crystal ball, the Tennessee Volunteers have a 22.5% chance of landing him, followed by the Mississippi State Bulldogs at 16.5% and the Ole Miss Rebels at 14.1%.

Last week, he revealed his top 5, and the Tide didn’t find a place. But today, the recruit dropped a positive update for Alabama.

“Roll tide @BAMACoachG 🐘,” Tyson Robinson posted a picture on X with Alabama’s RB coach, Robert Gillespie.

Nick Saban brought Gillespie to Tuscaloosa in January 2021 to lead Alabama’s RB room. With DeBoer taking over in 2024, his role expanded to include the assistant head coach position. When it comes to developing running backs, Gillespie’s résumé can be put next to any other coach in his position.

A top-tier recruiter and talent builder, he’s produced 13 NFL backs and counting, including Alvin Kamara, Jahmyr Gibbs, Brian Robinson Jr., Javonte Williams, and Michael Carter. Before his stint at Alabama, Gillespie coached at North Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia, Oklahoma State and South Carolina.

The timing of the photo is crucial because just last week Robinson released his top five, and it didn’t include Alabama.

“The schools that are coming hardest for me right now are Miami, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Arizona State, and Michigan, that’s my top five right now,” Robinson said. “I’ve been to all of those schools except ASU and Michigan, so hopefully I can visit them soon. I want to do some unofficials and then take all five of my official trips before I lock in my decision,” he added.

Currently rated the No. 60 prospect (nationally) in his class, Robinson has received praise for his quickness and open-field wiggle by recruiters. Despite formulating a top 5, it’s unlikely that he’ll arrive at a decision over the next few months. He has set a commitment date between June 20-28. That gives Gillespie ample time to work his magic.

Kalen DeBoer’s early statement on the recruiting trail

Alabama has some unfinished business with the 2027 class. However, they have already left a mark with a 2028 recruit, defensive tackle Kingston “Boogeyman” Brown.

The path apparently looks tough for DeBoer, who will have to fight the race with LSU, Auburn, Florida, South Carolina, and Tennessee, among others. But the Crimson Tide is already the favorite for Brown.

“It’s a big deal,” he told the media. “Because they’re one school that produces top defensive linemen, and one of the most important things to me is my development, so it’s pretty big.”

When it comes to catching the attention of 2027 five-star Lawrence North (Ind.) wide receiver Monshun Sales, the program had him on campus for a weekend visit. Sales pointed specifically to DeBoer’s willingness to play true freshmen. But despite that intrigue, he remains a top priority for the Indiana Hoosiers.

With multiple recruiting battles on the board, the spotlight now shifts to how a former Saban staffer can help shape the trail in Kalen DeBoer’s favor.