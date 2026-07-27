Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama Beats Georgia and Miami for Nation’s No. 7 Recruit

Kalen DeBoer and Alabama scored another win in recruitment. The head coach kept Alabama moving fast on the recruiting trail, and the Crimson Tide beat out Georgia and Miami for four-star linebacker Tysir Young, the No. 7 linebacker in the 2028 class.

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Several sources claimed that Tysir Young, who’s from Delaware, originally planned to wait until the summer before his senior year to commit. However, Bama’s staff made him a top priority, and apparently, it was enough to convince Young to lock things up early. The reason Bama got an edge comes down to the relationships Young built during his March visit to Tuscaloosa.

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“When I walked in, it was so different than the other schools I’d been to,” Young told Rivals. “I had an idea Alabama could be my school this soon, but it was a great feeling; then the way they recruited me kept them high on my list.”

“From the time I visited, he made me feel important. Nobody recruited me the way that he did. We have a great relationship.”

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Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: CFP National Championship-Ohio State vs Alabama A general view of Alabama Crimson Tide logo before the College Football Playoff National Championship football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Hard Rock Stadium, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes 52-24. Alika Jenner/Image of Miami Gardens Florida United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xImagexofxSportx AlikaxJennerx iosphotos236567

Linebackers coach Chuck Morrell and general manager Courtney Morgan both built real trust with Tysir Young. Ever since his first visit, Coach Chuck has been keeping tabs on him, texting him and his family now and then. Apparently, nobody or no program came close to that. That steady connection helped Alabama separate from the pack.

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Coach Chuck explicitly compared Young to current Crimson Tide star Jihaad Campbell, who also came out of the Northeast corridor. In their sit-down, they also had a conversation about their plans to develop his game to get him ready for the NFL.

Tysir Young is a unique prospect, standing at 6’ 3” tall and weighing around 215 pounds. In his sophomore year of high school alone, he registered 85.5 tackles and a whopping 14.5 sacks. He’s fast enough to chase down running backs from sideline to sideline. But at the same time, he’s strong enough to rush the quarterback like a defensive end. No wonder Bama wanted him badly.

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With Young officially on board, Alabama’s 2028 recruiting class is looking scary good. He is the seventh commitment for this cycle, helping the Crimson Tide hold on to the number one ranked class in the country. Kalen DeBoer only needs to defend his lead for another couple of months!

How close were Georgia and Miami in Tysir’s recruitment?

Even though Georgia was officially listed as a finalist, the truth is they weren’t actually close to landing Tysir Young at all.

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If you look at his actual, true list of top choices behind the scenes, Georgia didn’t even make the cut. Young was secretly focused on a core group that featured Alabama, Penn State, Rutgers, Syracuse, and Ohio State. Georgia was completely left on the outside looking in because they just didn’t have the same deep, personal connection with Young as the others.

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The biggest giveaway was how often Young actually visited the different campuses. He only took a single trip down to Athens to check out the Bulldogs. Compare that to the schools he was actually serious about; he visited Penn State seven times and Rutgers six times. Same goes for Mario Cristobal’s Miami.

Because of that lack of travel, Georgia’s staff realized very early that they were facing an uphill battle because of geography. So, the Bulldogs shifted focus to other 2028 defensive targets. So when Young officially picked Alabama, nobody in the Georgia football facility was shocked, but they seriously wished that they had him in their 2028 class.