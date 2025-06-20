Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama Gets Seal of Approval From Tua Tagovailoa’s Family for 2027 QB Target

It has been more than nine years since Tua Tagovailoa received an offer from Alabama. And many think that the first Tagovailoa vs. Jake Fromm battle was for the College Football Playoff National Championship. No. It was for a spot in Alabama’s 2017 recruiting class. When Lane Kiffin was Alabama’s offensive coordinator, the team’s focus shifted to Tagovailoa even while Fromm was committed to the Crimson Tide. Initially, Alabama hadn’t even offered Tagovailoa a scholarship. It was only after Fromm decommitted and headed to Georgia that Alabama aggressively pursued Tagovailoa, who then publicly committed to the Crimson Tide in May 2016. And the rest is history.

Tua Tagovailoa got his name engraved in Alabama history. With this, his family also holds a special place in their hearts for the program. So, it’s quite an honor when they offer praise. This time, Trent Seaborn, a four-star quarterback committed to Alabama in the 2027 class, has received that special recognition.



On June 19, Touchdown Alabama Magazine posted, “When you get the Bama offer and the stamp of approval from the Tagovailoa family. 🐘✅ Tua Tagovailoa’s mother reacts to Alabama offering 2027 Thompson QB Trent Seaborn this past week.”

Seaborn announced on social media that Alabama has re-offered him. After all, Kalen DeBoer must be caught up with some huge FOMO given the 2027 quarterback’s stats. And now Seaborn has been approved by their proud alum, Tagovailoa’s mother, too, making the FOMO 10x. “Ever since ever since! Congratulations Family,” Diane Tagovailoa posted to X in response to Seaborn’s new Alabama offer.

The attention for Seaborn, the Thompson High School star, started at a young age when he won the 7A State title for the Warriors as an eighth grader. He came up with five touchdowns in the championship game. The young chap threw for 2,738 yards and 26 touchdowns in helping the Warriors to the Class 7A state title a year ago. But what makes Seaborn so close to the Tagovailoa family?

He began training as a quarterback at a young age while growing up in Hawaii. That is when Seaborn came across the Tagovailoa family. Even before Diane, Tua’s father, Galu Tagovailoa, told Trent’s father, Jason Seaborn, that his son has some special talent. “He said he was really impressed with Trent, he said he reminded him of Tua at the same age,” Jason later revealed. Also, Thompson High School is the same high school that Tua Tagovailoa suited up for after the Tagovailoa family moved from Hawaii to Alabama.

While the Seaborns were in search of a perfect program for their son, Trent, they visited Alabama after the Tagovailoas moved there. And they instantly knew Alabama was the best fit. And guess what? Seaborn’s story stretches beyond the field.

Alabama’s grip on Trent Seaborn is being challenged

In 2024, Seaborn turned down a reported seven-figure NIL deal from Leaf Trading Cards. If he had accepted the offer, it would’ve required him to transfer out of Alabama, a state where high school NIL deals remain off-limits. With this, he had sent out a clear message. To Trent Seaborn, the long game matters more than any short-term paycheck. But that does not mean that DeBoer can sleep in peace when it comes to recruiting the 4-star.

The 2027 quarterback now has nearly 30 college programs already showing interest. And there is more to come. Right now, he is also stirring the pot.

Seaborn’s return to Clemson, where he once shared a roster with former Warrior and current Tiger Peter Woods, will rob DeBoer of sleep. Dabo Swinney is already in search of a long-term quarterback, which is a part of his post-Cade Klubnik era plan. Not just Clemson, Alabama is also feeling threatened by Mike Norvell’s Florida State. Seaborn was back in Tallahassee on June 15, which marked his second visit of the year.

After the visit, he did not forget to share the feedback. “Had a great time in Tally this weekend! [Coach Mike Norvell] always brings the juice! Thank you [Coach Gus Malzahn] [Coach Tony Tokarz] [Coach Brendan Bognar] and everyone at [FSU Football] for making me and my family feel so welcome. Be back soon! 🍢 #GoNoles.” If you think that’s enough of a threat for Alabama in their Seaborn mission, hold on.

Throughout his high school career, the Auburn football program has been a mainstay in his recruitment. Trent Seaborn can already find his seniors from Thompson in Hugh Freeze’s squad. Safety Anquon Fegans, edge Jared Smith, and punter John Alan McGuire. The pressure’s on: Seaborn’s choice is tricky, but sealing the deal might be trickier for Bama.