Kalen DeBoer’s Daughter Alexis Gets Emotional With Major Transfer Portal News on Thursday

Right at the moment, Kalen DeBoer is busy tackling the quarterback dilemma in the Tuscaloosa camp. Already, he knows that the bar is high for him in his second year in Alabama. As Joel Klatt summed it up: “He’s in place at a place that is expected to win, and not just win, but win big and win at the highest level of college football.” But deep down, the head coach believes that he can. Rather, he should in order to make his family, including his daughter Alexis DeBoer, proud.

Alexis also trusts that her Dad is a Superman and can even make the impossible, possible. So, instead of obsessing over Kalen’s future, Alexis is now busy celebrating some grand news. As we know, the softball player chose the Washington Huskies, the program that Kalen coached for two seasons beginning in 2022. Right now, Alexis can’t keep calm as the Washington roster got a strong addition. That’s none other than the former Arizona P Ryan Maddox, who has flipped to the Huskies this transfer season. And how could Alexis not celebrate?

On June 19, re-sharing Maddox’s IG post on her story, Kalen’s daughter wrote, “HOW LUCKY ARE WE FOR 3 MORE 🥹.” Talking about being lucky? Alexis is hopeful about all that Maddox brings to the table. After all, she has proved herself enough and walks in with a strong resume. She had a 4.49 ERA as a redshirt freshman in 2025, with 24 strikeouts in 43.2 innings of work.

On May 22, Maddox became the fourth UA pitcher to enter the portal after Aissa Silva, Brooke Mannon, and Sydney Somerndike. Her parting tweet read, “I have entered the transfer portal with three more years of eligibility. It’s been an honor to wear the Arizona uniform. Thank you Arizona coaches, managers and trainers who have been there for me, the great fans, and especially my teammates who I will miss.” She has been a highly rated recruit in the class of 2023 who missed her freshman season because of injury. Now you know why Alexis is excited to welcome Maddox to her team. In the 2025 season, she had struck out 24 total batters and held opponents to a .273 batting average.

Not just this, Alexis’ new teammate recorded a career high six strikeouts against Weber State (2/28) and pitched a career best 5.0 innings in Arizona’s win against UCF (3/9). Now that Maddox has boarded the Huskies’ wagon, Alexis is the most excited out of the lot. Atleast her social media activity hints at it. Kalen’s daughter flooded Maddox’s commitment post on IG with her comments. “💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜,” “LITERALLY CRYING,” “DAWG FOR LIFE BABY,” “Wow🥹🥹🥹,” Alexis kept on swooning over the newly-committed transfer. Amidst all the Maddox hype, we must not forget about Alexis hitting a milestone.

Alexis DeBoer, a powerhouse in her own right

Kalen’s daughter chose to come out of her dad’s shadow and carve a path of her own. Alexis calls herself a budding slugger on the softball scene. The younger DeBoer has picked up an interest in the softball sport when she was a 6-year-old kindergartner. Alexis is still belting home runs, but on a much larger field and stage. And given her talents, she did not have to wait long to add a feather to her cap.

In her first season at Washington, she became the second freshman in program history to hit 20 home runs on her way to earning Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors. Not just this, Alexis also garnered first-team all-conference honors and a unanimous selection to the all-freshman team. Now, do you know how Alexis broke the drought situation in the Husky camp? She is the first Husky to earn conference freshman of the year honors since Taran Alvelo in 2016.

On the season, Kalen’s daughter batted .369 with nine doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 26 walks, and 54 RBI. Given the stats, Alexis became just the fifth Big Ten freshman to hit 20 or more home runs in a season and the second Husky freshman to accomplish the feat. Here comes some more records by the youngstar. Alexis is now the 7th Husky ever to hit 20+ home runs—and the 1st since Baylee Klingler crushed 24 in 2022. Off the field, too, she has left a mark by grabbing a bomb deal from the $14.5 billion sportswear giant, Adidas. With Maddox joining forces with Alexis, Husky Nation is dreaming big—and the climb has just begun.