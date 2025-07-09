Kalen DeBoer’s Daughter Shares Emotional Message After Teammate’s Personal Tragedy

The 2024 season has indeed been a rollercoaster ride for Kalen DeBoer and his family. The Alabama head coach made his debut, filling GOAT Nick Saban’s shoes. Unfortunately, he could not lift Alabama to where Saban had left the Crimson Tide. But Kalen is in no mood to give up. He has signed the No.3 class in the 2025 recruiting cycle with 21 recruits locked in.

While DeBoer must be eager about Kalen’s second season at Tuscaloosa, they have another reason to celebrate. His daughter, Alexis, was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year, the first Washington player to earn the award since Taran Alvelo in 2016. As the softball player got the perfect boost for the next season, her heart is aching for her teammate, Giselle Alvarez.

When it comes to DeBoer’s daughter Alexis, she has been moving with full force and a dream in her eyes. She became the second freshman in program history to hit 20 home runs on her way to earning Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors. Talking about her stats? DeBoer’s daughter batted .369 with nine doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 26 walks, and 54 RBI. With this, Alexis became the fifth Big Ten freshman to hit 20 or more home runs in a season. Even though individually, DeBoer’s daughter has been known for reaching huge heights, she has been a team player. So, she can feel the pain that Giselle is going through, who recently lost her dad. On July 8, Alexis re-shared Giselle’s IG post and sent a heartfelt message, “so much love for you G❤️.”

The sophomore posted a team-high .343 batting average and a .942 OPS on her way to Pac-12 All-Freshman Team honors. Alexis’ teammate, who plays infield, played 46 games and posted a 286 average with 40 hits, five doubles, nine home runs, and 34 RBI. While Giselle is expected to take the center stage in 2025, her dad won’t be around to witness his princess’ success. On July 8, DeBoer’s daughter’s teammate came up with a heartwrenching post.

Posting pictures from her childhood with her dad, Giselle wrote, “To my dad, you’ve been the rock to our family. You inspired me to dream big and chase those dreams to the best of my ability. The early and late night drives, the countless hours you spent with me on perfecting my game, the lessons that came after. But most importantly you showed me to be the truest and most authentic version of me . You taught me to pour my love into others.” Sharing a strong bond with her dad, Kalen, Alexis could feel the irreparable loss that Giselle is now coping with.

Kalen DeBoer’s proud dad moment on air for daughter Alexis

Kalen and Alexis have been each other’s pillar of support. The now Alabama head coach’s daughter had picked up an interest in the softball sport quite early. When Alexis was just six years old, she was already part of the softball team in Carbondale, Illinois. That’s where Kalen held the offensive coordinator role. After so many years, the dad-daughter duo’s respective careers have hit the fifth gear. And what better feeling than this for a father?

Kalen took part in The Next Round podcast. The host, Jim Dunaway, gave him the platform to talk about his daughter, Alexis. “I want to give you a chance to brag about Alexis. Big 10 freshman of the year. That’s huge.” And the Alabama head coach did not allow the opportunity to slip away. One could sense the note of pride as Kalen went with his speech. “I’m really proud of her. She making a name for herself. Just really believe that she had it in her, and probably happened a little quicker than I even thought. But she got the opportunities, and she took advantage of them. She takes care of business in all ways, in the classroom and all that kind of stuff. So I’m a proud dad.”

Not just athletically, Alexis DeBoer is following dad Kalen DeBoer’s footsteps, outside the gridiron, too. The young lady is already making strides in the NIL front. The softball star has already grabbed a deal with sportswear giant Adidas. While Kalen’s daughter loves to live her life to the fullest, she also steps up when it’s about helping others in need. The Alabama head coach made a heartfelt gesture by donating his $3.4 million bonus to charity and homelessness organizations. He was later joined by Alexis, who ditched the color purple for red on National Wear Red Day. “Join me in wearing red for National #WearRedDay to show your support for @americanheartWA in the fight against heart disease and stroke,” wrote the Washington star. Even as she thrives with her own dad by her side, Alexis is carrying quiet sorrow for the teammate who just lost her rock: her father.