Kalen DeBoer’s Defensive Weapon Who Once Set State Track Record Makes Big Announcement on His Future

As Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama Crimson Tide’s season imploded in the playoffs, one of the program’s most electrifying defenders made his choice official — a speedster DB with a record-holding 100m time is ditching college football after four years to turn pro.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On January 3rd, Domani Jackson is officially saying goodbye to Kalen DeBoer and Co. The talented defensive back has decided to skip his final year of college eligibility and declare for the 2026 NFL Draft. The former Trojans standout posted a heartfelt message on social media to announce his departure, thanking everyone for his time in Tuscaloosa and California:

“Dear Trojan and Bama Family, thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout this journey. From my time with the Trojans to representing The University of Alabama, every chapter has played a significant role in shaping me into the man and player I am today.”

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @domanijackson View this post on Instagram Expand Post

He doubled down and thanked his family, coaches, and even expressed how blessed and grateful he was for his NFL dream, which is about to come true. Domani Jackson was a day 1 icon for Alabama since transferring from USC. The coaching staff threw him straight into the starting lineup after Terrion Arnold and Kool-Aid McKinstry dipped to the league back in 2024. Safe to say, Jackson delivered.

His 2024 season was one for the books. The former Monarch DB started all 13 games and really owned his side of the field. He ended the year with 52 tackles, broke up seven passes, and snagged two big-time picks, marking a solid 2025 season. However, the biggest play of Domani Jackson’s college ball career has to be his ‘game on the line’ pick against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the Crimson Tide’s 27-25 win back in 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the thing about him is that he made national headlines way before hitting the college football gridiron. Before his college football days, Domani was a two-sport athlete at Mater Dei High School in California. If you’re familiar with Mater Dei, you’d know it’s pretty much the Alabama of high school football.

As good as he was at cornerback, he might have been even better on the track. In 2021, he actually tied the California state record in the 100-meter dash with a blistering time of 10.25 seconds at the state championship race. That time made him the fastest high school runner in the state that year and tied a record that had stood for 36 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Besides his record-tying 100-meter win, he also helped his school’s 4×100-meter relay team achieve a season-best time of 41.85 seconds. With that kind of speed and his proven performance on the field, it won’t be wrong to assume that Domani Jackson is a promising prospect for the NFL.

Domani Jackson’s draft profile as he leaves Kalen DeBoer and Co.

If the NFL Draft were decided purely on speed, Domani Jackson would be a top-15, maybe even a top-10 pick. The good news for him is that the league looks at more than just speed, and in Domani’s case, he’s hitting most of them, but not all of them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Let’s start with the positives first: when we talk about his strengths, it’s all about his athleticism. He has verified track speed and is super physical, so he’s great at jamming receivers right at the line of scrimmage and isn’t afraid to get involved in tackling during run plays.

However, he does have a couple of areas he needs to clean up. He hasn’t had many interceptions in college, so his ball skills are a question mark for some teams, and he can sometimes be a little too hands-on down the field, which leads to penalty flags.

As for where he’ll actually get drafted, it’s a bit all over the place right now. Some draft experts think he has the potential to sneak into the 3rd round, while others project him as more of a 4th-to-6th round pick. Mind you, this year’s DB class is stacked with underrated players.

ADVERTISEMENT

Plus, running at the combine would literally raise his stock in the draft market. According to NFL Draft data, Domani runs a 4.28, which puts him in the 99th percentile. If he actually runs that, he gets drafted in the 4th round easily. However, it’s too early to say. Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see how Kalen DeBoer navigates Jackson’s departure and fills the void created by Jackson for the upcoming season.