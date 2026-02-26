Kalen DeBoer’s Lead for Nation’s No. 1 WR Target in Jeopardy as ACC Powerhouse Poses Serious Threat

NCAA, College League, USA Football: Alabama at Georgia Sep 27, 2025 Athens, Georgia, USA Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer looks on in the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Athens Sanford Stadium Georgia USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBrettxDavisx 20250927_lbm_ad1_119

NCAA, College League, USA Football: Alabama at Georgia Sep 27, 2025 Athens, Georgia, USA Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer looks on in the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Athens Sanford Stadium Georgia USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBrettxDavisx 20250927_lbm_ad1_119

Two weeks back, around February 14, Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong had raised a warning for Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama Crimson Tide. Their five-star target, No. 1 wide receiver, Monshun Sales, might have talked highly about DeBoer’s squad, but Wiltfong saw the ACC powerhouse Miami Hurricanes as a clear threat. Almost two weeks later, the threat from Miami hasn’t subsided.

“Indiana and Ohio State remain front-runners, where they’ve been the entire process,” said Wiltfong on the February 24th episode of the Rivals’ podcast. “The program that I have a keen eye on for Monshun Sales moving forward, the school that maybe I’m most worried about if I’m Alabama, it is Miami.”

Miami spreading its net puts DeBoer’s lead in jeopardy for DeBoer. That’s because DeBoer is still leading the race, going by On3’s predictions. The recruiting site places the Crimson Tide at the top with 85.1% to bring Sales home. Surprisingly, Mario Cristobal’s Miami stands with a below 1% chance. In such a situation, Wiltfong dropped a shocking update.

“He had a great visit to Coral Gables in the fall. I expect he was in South Florida in January, excuse me, for a 7v7,” Wiltfong put DeBoer on high alert with the update. “I expect him back in Miami a couple more times before he decides. I could see the Hurricanes really going on a run in this recruitment with Monshun Sales.”

Wiltfong noted that Sales was in South Florida for a 7v7 tournament in January and expects him back for more visits. It suggested that the Hurricanes are actively building a relationship that goes beyond a single campus trip.

“The visit was amazing,” said the No. 1 wide receiver after taking a visit to the Tuscaloosa camp. “Definitely felt different being back home as a top recruit. This is everything I dreamed of when I was playing little league ball back in Ensley [Alabama]. The biggest takeaways were how they’re focusing on developing the wide receivers and making sure it’s a priority to get the playmakers the ball.”

If Sales plans to choose a program based on developmental opportunities in wide receivers, most programs might lose the race. Ryan Day’s Ohio State has gained the tag of Wide Receiver University, which has churned out NFL-ready wide receivers. But there is a new wrinkle in the unit as the Buckeyes lost their wide receiver mentor, Brian Hartline, to the South Florida Bulls. Things do not look good for DeBoer either.

While Alabama has a history of producing top receivers like Julio Jones and Amari Cooper, a closer look reveals a pattern that could give Sales pause: both stars saw their production dip in their second seasons. This historical trend of sophomore slumps, coupled with recent inconsistencies, might make a program with a rising star like Miami’s Malachi Toney look more appealing.

He shattered Jones’ freshman receiving record, only to see his numbers dip the following season. Cooper finished with nearly 300 fewer yards and seven fewer touchdowns.

This potential vulnerability for Alabama opens the door for a program like Miami, which has recently demonstrated its ability to elevate its own receiving talent

Factors favoring the Hurricanes in Sales’ recruitment over Kalen DeBoer’s program

Hurricanes found tremendous success at wide receiver with Malachi Toney. After reclassifying from the 2027 class into the 2026 class, he found immediate success on Cristobal’s squad. He erupted in 2025 with 109 catches for 1,211 yards and 10 touchdowns. He earned spots on multiple freshman All-America teams.

Now, this might draw Sales towards Miami. Besides, Miami also holds a significant advantage in another key area of modern recruiting: NIL.

The Hurricanes have one of the most prominent NIL figures in the space. John Ruiz, the owner of medical claims giant LifeWallet, reportedly poured $20 million or more into the program. DeBoer must be feeling the same fear that Kirby Smart felt at the Football Writers Association of America Dinner / Steve Spurrier Awards.

The Georgia Bulldogs head coach jokingly admitted he felt insecure when Bulldogs defensive back Ellis Robinson IV sat near Cristobal.

“Mario’s right behind him (Robinson), and if it had been up to him, he would have paid a lot more NIL money because it came down to us two,” Smart said. “So I don’t like you being real close to Mario right now.”

With so many factors at play, can Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama Crimson Tide prove the Miami threat was just noise after finally locking in Monshun Sales?