Kansas vs. Kansas State ‘Fake’ Rivalry Heats Up as Lance Leipold Faces Humbling Test

Rivalries in college football? That’s the soul of the sport right there. We’re talking about more than just scores and stats—we’re talking about ego, state pride, grudges passed down like family heirlooms. And when it comes to Kansas vs. Kansas State, aka the Sunflower Showdown, things get personal. It’s one of the oldest duels in the sport, dating back to 1902. On paper, Kansas leads the all-time series 65–51–5. But recent history has been a horror movie for the Jayhawks, and they keep getting cast as the victim.

In fact, Kansas hasn’t beaten K-State since 2008. That’s 16 straight Ls. Yeah, sixteen. And the last two? Back-to-back heartbreakers. In 2023, Kansas lost 31–27. In 2024, they fell 29–27. Close, sure—but still losses. K-State fans are so confident, they’re calling this a fake rivalry now. On June 29, the host of Locked On Kansas State pulled zero punches, saying, “The fake rivalry—that’s what I’m going to call it. It’s a fake rivalry. K-State shouldn’t fear Kansas.” He even roasted KU for their lack of postseason success: “5–7, 4–5 in the Big 12 in 2024, missed a bowl game for the second time in three years.”

There’s salt, sure—but also stats. The Wildcats have straight-up owned this matchup since the ’90s. Since 1992, they’ve lost only four times to Kansas. The host gave back-handed props for their 2024 edition of Sunflower Showdown, which ended in heartbreak for Jayhawks: ” They’ve lost 16—count them—16 straight Sunflower Showdowns, including a 29–27 victory just last season. That was a good game. Well, let’s be honest—it was a closer game. Closer game than most, especially closer than most in Lawrence. Right? Or excuse me, I think that was in Manhattan. So then you have to worry about that. Yeah, it was in Manhattan. But once we get to Lawrence, which is happening this year, usually those games aren’t close.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kansas State’s 2024 win came in a game where KU actually led late in the 4th quarter. Then came the fumble—Jalon Daniels lost the ball near midfield. K-State took that gift, drove down the field, and banged in a 51-yarder with under 2 minutes to play. Lance Leipold’s squad clearly fumbled. Avery Johnson balled out with 253 yards and 2 scores, while DJ Giddens hammered 102 on the ground. Meanwhile, KU’s offense sputtered when it mattered most.

AD

According to the host, Kansas fans still cling to their all-time lead in the series, 65–51–5. The host added, “That’s like a Yankees fan talking about 27 rings. Cool story, but it ain’t helping you this Saturday.” That brings us to Lance Leipold. A damn good coach who brought Kansas football back from the dead. He made people believe again. But now? After a 5–7 season in 2024 and a third bowl miss in five years, he’s in a pressure cooker.

The 2025 edition is set for October 25 in Lawrence. Kansas hasn’t beaten K-State at home since 2004. That’s a full college career and then some. And the K-State podcast host couldn’t help but drive that point home. The host twisted the knife deep into Jayhawks: “So this rivalry—and let me put it in quotations again for you—is only alive because of geography. That’s the only reason. It’s not because it’s competitive. Kansas fans call it a rivalry, but rivalries require wins. And this is just another conference game for K-State. It’s one we expect to win—and we will win in 2025—to make it 17, count ’em, 17 straight times. It’s going to happen. There are plenty of other games that I am worried about on this schedule, and none of them involve the Kansas Jayhawks.”

Brutal. The man was clearly rage-baiting, but with facts.

Where does Lance Leipold’s squad rank in the Big 12 odds for 2025?

Kansas fans probably aren’t hanging banners for preseason betting odds, but they’re a decent gauge of where public confidence stands. After a deflating 5–7 season in 2024, the Jayhawks are walking into 2025 with a chip on their shoulder—and a pretty tight leash. Vegas sees them bouncing back a little, but not enough to call them contenders. According to Bet365 and FanDuel, KU’s win total over/under is set at 7.5. Translation? Vegas thinks they’re bowl-bound again—but just barely.

That’s a fall from grace considering where they were headed. Remember, this team went 9–4 in 2023, and Leipold was being whispered about for bigger jobs. Then came 2024’s collapse, riddled with injuries, inconsistency, and a defense that couldn’t stop a nosebleed in November. To be fair, some of that wasn’t Leipold’s fault. Jalon Daniels was in and out of the lineup. Key starters bolted for the draft or portal. Still, the optics were rough.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Big 12 picture hasn’t gotten any easier. Per The New York Post, KU enters 2025 with the sixth-best odds to win the conference. Arizona State and Kansas State are the co-favorites at +550. Utah, Texas Tech, and Baylor sit right behind them. So if Kansas wants to break into that top tier, they’ll need a perfect storm of health, consistency, and probably a little chaos across the league.

That’s not to say KU’s got no juice. Jalon Daniels is back for one last ride, and he’s not limping in—he’s got a point to prove. With 22 new transfers and a few high-upside returners, Kansas is looking more like a reboot than a rebuild. That’s a good thing. But they also lost 15 starters from 2024. That’s not depth—that’s a fire drill.

That’s why folks like the Locked On K-State host are talking the way they are talking. “They lack depth,” he said of Kansas. “Even in these closer games over the years, they just haven’t [handled] K-State’s physicality and pace.” The October 25 showdown against Kansas State? Circle it in red. It’s more than just a rivalry now—it’s a referendum on whether Kansas is still rebuilding or finally ready to flip the script.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So yeah, the Sunflower Showdown might be lopsided historically, but it’s far from dead. And come October, all eyes will be on Lawrence to see if Lance Leipold can finally hand K-State that L—and shut a few mouths while he’s at it.