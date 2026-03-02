KC Concepcion’s Heartfelt Moment With Aggies Superfan Living With Speech Impediment Brings Mom to Tears

December 20, 2025, College Station, Texas, USA: Texas A&M wide receiver KC CONCEPCION 7 carries the ball after a catch during the CFB First Round playoff game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Miami Hurricanes on December 20, 2025 in College Station, Texas. Miami won, 10-3. College Station USA – ZUMAc201 20251220_zap_c201_056 Copyright: xScottxColemanx

The Texas A&M star wide receiver KC Concepcion became the talk of the town at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, but not just for his God-given speed. During media interviews, some internet trolls started mocking him for the way he talks, which honestly is pretty low because he’s had a severe stutter since he was a little kid. While people were throwing haymakers online, an Aggies supermom stepped in with a heartfelt story about KC going above and beyond for her speech-impediment son during the Mississippi State game.

On March 1st, a Texas A&M Aggies superfan who goes by the social name of ‘Etphonehome1012’ hopped onto her X handle and shared with the world an unheard KC Concepcion gesture from October. 4th:

“My husband and I are both Aggies, and we try to go to at least a couple of games a year. Our youngest son also stutters and has since age 3. After hearing KC’s first post-game press thing, my husband and I wondered if he might also have a stutter, and then it was confirmed a few days later with this article. Long story short, we were presented with an incredible opportunity where my son got to be in the tunnel and got to personally meet KC before the Miss St. game!”

Usually, players are locked in and focused on the game, especially in a stacked division like the SEC. But in this case, KC stopped everything to “dap up” the little guy and gave him a little big confidence booster.

The SEC’s most ferocious WR told the boy, “You and me, we’re the same. We go through the same thing every day. But don’t ever let anybody tell you what you cannot do! Go be great, my boy!”

It was such a heavy, beautiful moment that the boy’s mom, who was trying to film it, was so busy crying and soaking it in that she accidentally just recorded a video of her son’s elbow the whole time. However, to show the receipt, he shared a picture of her son cheesing for the camera pre-game.

Safe to say that interaction clearly lit a fire under KC, too. Because he went out and absolutely balled out by catching 61 yards and two touchdowns to help the Aggies steamroll the Bulldogs 31–9.

He ended the year with over 1,100 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. He has won the Paul Hornung Award and helped lead Texas A&M to its first-ever playoff.

The stutter, it turns out, runs in the family. His dad, Kevin Sr., also struggled with it and used to be so shy he’d practically hide from the cameras after his own college games. KC, on the other hand, decided to embrace it.

“When it came to his speech impediment,” Kevin Concepcion said about his son. “That’s what made me feel like this kid is a warrior; this kid is a true warrior.”

However, it was anything but easy. Growing up, KC dealt with the same frustrations, such as bullying, feeling “weird” in speech therapy, and the nerves that come with just trying to get a sentence out.

So, he knows exactly what it feels like to have your brain moving a mile a minute while your words try to catch up. According to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders, about 3 million kids in the United States go through it.

He went through years of speech therapy and now uses his platform to show other kids with speech impediments that they shouldn’t be afraid to lead.

Even the NFL superstar had his back against the trollers. Everyone from Super Bowl champs to current stars like Cowboys safety Juanyeh Thomas is jumping in to shut down the haters.

NFL backs K.C. Concepcion Jr

Thomas even shared a super sweet message his own mom told him: that the reason people stutter is that what they have to say is so important they “gotta say it twice.”

The 2-time Super Bowl champion Lawrence Tynes is one of the first many to defend him publicly: “He’s one of the best humans you will ever meet. Takes time for kids and all fans. He is vocal and intentional about helping others with speech impediments. The “people” mocking him can f–k off and watch him shine in life,” he tweeted.

Even his college coach, Mike Elko, has been shouting from the rooftops about KC’s maturity. He even stated KC never backs down from a microphone, even when he’s the ‘prime focus’ of the media. Regardless, he’s currently projected to be a first-round pick this April.

As the draft gets closer, KC has already been busy meeting with a bunch of teams, including the Las Vegas Raiders, Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Buffalo Bills. Which just happens to be his dad’s favorite team.

While some scouts have pointed out he had a few drops this past season, scouts are obsessed with his “twitchy” speed and the way he can make an entire DB room crack on the go-route or even any route he runs. Wherever he ends up, he’s already shown that being “great” has everything to do with how you treat people and nothing to do with being perfect.