Keelon Russell Gains Massive Support as Alabama GM and Players Make Touching Gesture at Twin Sister’s Memorial Service

Keelon Russell’s Alabama chapter wasn’t supposed to start like this. Even critic Paul Finebaum sang his praises, calling Russell “a generational player”—more recruited than even Mac Jones or Ty Simpson. So, that’s the kind of hype Russell entered with. As he steps into 2025 with the Crimson Tide, he’ll already have the huge job of filling Jalen Milroe’s shoes, all while in a quarterback battle with Ty Simpson and Austin Mack. On top of everything, he carries the memory of his twin sister, who was also supposed to join him at Alabama.



Last season, Jalen Milroe threw for 2,844 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also led the Crimson Tide in rushing, gaining 726 yards and scoring 20 touchdowns. While Keelon Russell was ready to do his best so Alabama wouldn’t miss Milroe too much, he was hit with a personal loss. The quarterback’s twin sister, Kierston Russell, passed away on June 3. She was just 18 years old.

But tough times often teach valuable lessons. On June 14, NBC 5 reporter Noah Bullard posted a video from Kierston’s memorial service at Duncanville High School. With a voice filled with emotion and grief, the quarterback said, “My twin, my twin….and my best friend. You know we shared so many things that was special to everybody here. Everywhere she goes, remember that Kierston Russell is going to be there by you, she will always protect you, strengthen you, give you the light, the path that you always wanted.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On June 21, Alabama insider Nick Kelly tweeted photos from the service held in Tupelo: “Alabama football teammates and coaches support Keelon Russell at the memorial service for his twin sister Kierston Russell in Tupelo (via Keelon Russell’s Instagram).” Re-sharing the tweet, Crimson Tide GM Courtney Morgan wrote, tagging the quarterback, “💪🏾 @Pres1dential You gained an Angel for life.” In the picture, Russell could be seen surrounded by Kalen DeBoer and quarterbacks coach Nick Sheridan.

AD

Sharing his gratitude, the quarterback captioned the picture: “Family 4L 🐘🫶.”

Kierston had always been Keelon’s biggest supporter. While full details surrounding her death weren’t immediately shared, early investigation suggested it was “non-criminal.” And Kierston’s passing was more than just a personal loss for the Alabama quarterback; she was also a key member of her high school basketball team.

On Kierston’s Instagram profile, you can find a picture of her in a Duncanville jersey, captioned, “This year personal.” Just a month before, on May 30, the twins celebrated their graduation, dancing and high-fiving each other on stage after getting their diplomas. Having just graduated, she was ready to join Russell at Alabama. Now that her dreams remain unfulfilled, Keelon is determined to make his late twin proud.

Keelon Russell’s journey fueled by heartache and hope

In the wake of tragedy, Keelon Russell was leaning on faith to carry him forward. In a quiet, heartfelt message, he turned to prayer, posting Bible verses after his sister’s passing. 10 days later, Russell shared his thoughts for the first time during her memorial service at Duncanville High School, where the pain and passion in his voice were clear. In the meantime, the Alabama community has truly rallied around the young quarterback.

Even OC Ryan Grubb spoke about it, sharing, “(Keelon) came back out to a walk through and we’re on the field. We got done. I didn’t say much but I said, ‘hey (Keelon) come in here. We want you to break it down.’” Not just Coach Grubb, but the players were incredibly supportive, showing the real culture of the Crimson Tide locker room. Can he shine with his Bama family this 2025 season?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kalen DeBoer is hoping to recreate the same explosive magic he produced with Ryan Grubb at Washington during the 2022–2023 season. The Huskies’ offense led the 2023 regular season, with their quarterback (Michael Penix Jr.) racking up 4,903 passing yards. Even though a quarterback debate currently prevails in Tuscaloosa between Ty Simpson and Russell, analyst Mike Rodak openly leaned towards Russell.

“There are two other quarterbacks in that room and and really the elephant if you will is Keelon Russell because he is the highest ranked prospect to ever commit to Alabama. And so when you have that level of talent on your roster, even though he might be a freshman, if he’s ready he’s going to be chomping at the bit and it’s going to be hard for Alabama to keep him off the field,” he said.

After all, Russell comes off as the perfect package with his athletic arm and mobile legs. With a 6-foot-3, 175-pound frame, Russell is an explosive athlete beyond arm strength—one who can bench 300 pounds and run a 47-second 400-meter dash. May Keelon Russell find the strength to overcome this pain and come back even stronger.