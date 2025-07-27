Keelon Russell Seen With National Champion QB as Ty Simpson Faces Fresh Doubts

Things have been tough on Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell’s end. He lost his twin sister, Kierston, on June 4. The siblings recently graduated from Duncanville High School in May. Kierston, who played basketball, was ready to follow her brother to Alabama. But the universe had other plans, and Russell’s world changed forever. However, the Alabama quarterback is not giving up.

As Russell knows, he got to chase two dreams. One of his own and the other Kierston’s. He is now leaning on faith to carry him forward. Russell wrote a note on his IG story, stating, “Dear God, Thank you that every good and pleasant gift is from above. You are the source of every blessing in my life, my health, my work, my relationships, and the strength to face each day. Even my ability to work and create comes from You. I acknowledge that all I have is a gift from Your generous hand.” And it’s good to see Russell making small strides to get back to his normal life.

On July 26, the Alabama quarterback shared a picture on his IG story. It showed former Michigan Wolverines star and now Minnesota Vikings quarterback, JJ McCarthy, and Russell, looking at each other. One could spot a broad smile on McCarthy’s face. Wondering where Russell got the chance to meet the former Michigan star who lifted the Natty for Jim Harbaugh?

via Imago

At the Vikings’ 2025 NFL camp. Right now, Kevin O’Connell is up for some major change in the quarterback position, even after winning 14 games. They are now counting on McCarthy to replace Sam Darnold and take up the starting role. The 2024 season has been tough for the former Michigan star. He underwent surgery to treat his fully torn meniscus in his right knee and missed his entire rookie season.

Before McCarthy, Russell was inspired by Tom Brady’s take off to the pro league. He also credited a 7x Super Bowl-winning quarterback as his inspiration. “A coach told me Tom would study film all night and sleep in the film room. That’s one of the things that I take away from him,” Russell shared in an interview with Men’s Health Magazine. A sixth-round pick in 2000, the GOAT stepped in for the Patriots after an injury to starting quarterback Drew Bledsoe. However, with McCarthy, Russell found a role model whose timeline will align closer with him. McCarthy landed as the tenth overall pick with Minnesota in the 2024 draft.

Well, we can see a pattern in how Russell is now seeking inspiration from the best. Particularly from the ones who did not give up and are now reaping the fruits of their patience and hard work. After all, the Alabama quarterback must be in dire need of some motivational boost.

As McElroy roots for Keelon Russell, he is left out of an alum’s message.

Right now, it’s a 50-50 situation in Tuscaloosa. Kalen DeBoer might hand the starting role ticket to Russell or Ty Simpson. The latter might have seen some glimmer of hope. Thanks to Greg McElroy. On the McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning podcast, the analyst did not directly rain down on Simpson’s chances. However, skepticism for Simpson still rules high in his analysis. “I think Ty’s got the best shot at it,” Greg McElroy said. “But the longer it goes, the more in doubt it becomes, the more likely it is that we see multiple guys this year.”

In that case, even after staying in Alabama for three seasons, he might lose his role to Russell, who graduated from Duncanville just two months ago. Not just McElroy, even Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb signed up for Team Keelon Russell. “I think for him, it starts with the vision,” said Grubb during a 247 Sports interview. “Because there are guys that you can get to continue to improve and make them better, and they can understand things from a more strategic standpoint, but if they can’t see it…. It just doesn’t happen fast for them, and for Keelon, he’s able to put those things together very quickly.” While Russell must have been beaming with confidence, someone chose to humble him.

A trustworthy name, the star who played under Nick Saban and led the Crimson Tide to two national championships (2011,2012). That’s none other than AJ McCarron. The former quarterback came with a plea for the fans to be more patient with Ty Simpson. “Bama fans need to understand this and have some patience with Ty. I don’t want this kid to lose his confidence off of some tough games or some tough throws or bad decisions. Let him gain his confidence,” said the former Alabama quarterback. Unfortunately, Keelon Russell was not lucky enough to have his name mentioned in McCarron’s take. That’s because it was with Simpson that the legend identified his own journey with. No public pitch for Russell? No worries. A dose of JJ McCarthy wisdom might’ve been all the motivation he needed.