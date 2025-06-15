Keelon Russell Sends Message to Late Sister’s High School After Emotional Farewell

It was supposed to be a season of fresh starts and big dreams. Keelon Russell, a five-star quarterback from Duncanville, Texas, had just committed to Alabama, leaving behind SMU for the chance to compete for a national championship. He imagined hoisting a Heisman and was ready to make Tuscaloosa his new home. But not alone. He shared this dream with his twin sister, who also enrolled at Alabama. However, life took a heartbreaking turn just as it seemed within reach.

On June 4, Russell’s world changed forever. His twin sister, Kierston Russell, passed away just weeks after the two celebrated graduating together from Duncanville High School. Kierston, like her brother, was set to attend the University of Alabama. The twins were inseparable in life—and had planned to start a new chapter together. That plan was tragically cut short.

Born in Mesquite, Texas, on January 21, 2007, Kierston had always been Keelon’s biggest supporter. While full details surrounding her death were not immediately disclosed, authorities confirmed the incident was non-criminal. In the days following her passing, Keelon Russell remained quiet, understandably too overwhelmed to speak. He simply shared a Bible verse on his Instagram story and reposted messages of love and support from friends and family. Ten days later, however, Keelon found his voice in front of a crowd.

On June 14, NBC 5 reporter Noah Bullard posted a video from Kierston’s memorial service held at Duncanville High School, where she had been a key member of the basketball team. Her final Instagram post—a photo in her Duncanville jersey—was captioned, “This year personal.” Sadly, that chapter was left unfinished. At just 18 years old, her journey ended too soon.

And when Keelon stepped up to speak at the service, the emotion in his voice said it all. “My twin, my twin….and my best friend. You know we shared so many things that was special to everybody here. Everywhere she goes, remember that Kierston Russell is going to be there by you, she will always protect you, strengthen you, give you the light, the path that you always wanted,” said the heartbroken quarterback.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noah Bullard (@nbcnoah) Expand Post

Just days before her passing, Keelon and Kierston were celebrating one of the happiest moments of their lives—graduating from high school. On May 30, both walked across the stage at Duncanville’s commencement ceremony. A now-viral video shows Keelon dancing after receiving his diploma, with Kierston behind him joining in with a proud smile and a high-five. It was a moment full of joy, laughter, and hope for the future—a future that now looks very different.

Keelon Russell is on a mission bigger than the game

In the wake of tragedy, Keelon Russell is leaning on faith to carry him forward. In a quiet, heartfelt message, he turned to prayer. “Dear God, Thank you that every good and pleasant gift is from above. You are the source of every blessing in my life, my health, my work, my relationships, and the strength to face each day. Even my ability to work and create comes from You. I acknowledge that all I have is a gift from Your generous hand.”

The Alabama community has rallied around the young quarterback. Even offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb spoke about Keelon’s strength and the team’s support on Tide 100.9.

“A couple days had passed after Kierston had passed,” Grubb shared. “(Keelon) came back out to a walk through and we’re on the field. We got done. I didn’t say much but I said, ‘hey (Keelon) come in here. We want you to break it down.’ Seeing the guys interact with him and just letting him know that they love him and support him as just a guy. We certainly talk about person greater than player. That’s being challenged right now to make sure those things are real within the program and the culture of the locker room.”

Grubb added, “Everything I’ve seen and the support he has already … You can’t give enough support for a situation like that. Keelon is a very, very strong young man. His ability to handle this has been humbling to see honestly. The guys have been there at every turn.”

While football is often about stats, wins, and rankings, Keelon Russell’s journey this fall will be about something deeper. With Alabama preparing under Year 2 HC Kalen DeBoer, the quarterback battle is heating up. Keelon joins a crowded room with Austin Mack and Ty Simpson, with Simpson currently having the edge. But if he gets a chance, with every snap, every rep, Keelon won’t just be playing for himself or the Crimson Tide. He’ll be playing for Kierston.