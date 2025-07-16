Kenny Dillingham Reveals His $45M Coaching Inspiration Who Conquered College & NFL

Not many coaches can claim success at both the college and NFL levels. Even fewer have left behind a blueprint that younger minds still study. Kenny Dillingham knows this. As Arizona State enters a new era, Dillingham is drawing inspiration from a seasoned legend who has a national title in one hand and a Super Bowl ring in the other.

At just 35 years old, the Arizona native is one of the youngest head coaches in Power Four football. But youth hasn’t stopped him from leading his team like a veteran. The 2024 conference champion was asked about his coaching inspirations during Big 12 Media Day. Dillingham opened up about the one specific coach who had left a lasting impression on him. The man he was talking about was none other than Pete Carroll.

“I think one guy that I have never met but from afar I kind of watched, and I just enjoyed how he went about his business was Pete Carroll,” Dillingham said in his interview with Bleacher Report. “I thought the positive energy, the naturalness, and that was a guy who won a national championship and a Super Bowl. So you can argue he is the most successful coach in his era, winning both of the big championships,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The now 73-year-old Carroll’s career shows quite a legacy. His USC dynasty in the 2000s produced two AP national titles, while his NFL chapter saw him lead the Seahawks to back-to-back Super Bowls, winning it all in the 2013 season. So when Kenny Dillingham praised Carroll, it sparked buzz. A popular Las Vegas Raiders fan page quickly picked up the clip, reposting the Bleacher Report interview on Instagram with pride. In the comments, fans echoed Dillingham’s praise. Because when it comes to winning across levels, very few have done it quite like Pete. It is this legacy that led Mark Davis and the Raiders to give him a $45 million head coaching contract.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raiders Resistance (@raidersresistance) Expand Post

But admiration isn’t imitation. While Carroll may serve as a blueprint, Dillingham is forging his own path. As Arizona State gears up for a defining season in the Big 12, all eyes are now on the head coach. The real test for his legacy is just beginning.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Built, not borrowed: Dillingham’s path to coaching greatness

Some coaches walk into legacy. Others build theirs brick by brick. Kenny Dillingham belongs to the second group. His rise as a head coach has been earned through years of grit and perseverance. And as Arizona State steps into a new chapter, the lessons learned by Dillingham across his career will prove crucial.

Raised in Scottsdale, Dillingham learned the game early. After a high school ACL ended his playing career, he began coaching JV at 17. From there, he carved his way through the system. In the beginning, he served as an assistant at Arizona State under Mike Norvell. He followed Mike to Memphis, where he rose from graduate assistant to offensive coordinator. Dillingham produced back-to-back top 5 offenses in college football in 2017–2018. He followed this by replacing Chip Lindsey as the new OC in Auburn. He helped Bo Nix become the SEC Rookie of the Year while averaging 33.2 points per game for the Tigers. This was followed by stints at Florida State and Oregon.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

By the time he returned to Tempe as head coach, Dillingham had logged stops in various systems, recruiting environments, and competition levels. Arizona State had inherited a coach forged in the fires of multiple football cultures. In just his second year, lightning struck. The Sun Devils hoisted the Big 12 trophy in 2024, turning Dillingham’s long climb into an overnight breakthrough.

Now, with a conference crown in hand and bigger targets ahead, Dillingham’s next test begins. Though inspired by legends like Carroll, he stays grounded in his own voice. Kenny Dillingham is not chasing anyone’s legacy but building one of his own.