Kenny Dillingham Says Quiet Part Loud on Jordyn Tyson as Staffer Makes Unusual Defense Claim

The 11th-ranked Arizona State University is primed to be in the college football playoffs for its phenomenal coaching staff, a deep roster, and high-level talent at multiple spots. One of those high-level talents is wide receiver Jordyn Tyson. Kenny Dillingham has gifted unprecedented access to media during the Sun Devils’ fall camp, and the coach has met with reporters every single day after practice. Tuesday was no different, where he said the quiet part out loud about his star receiver.

Kenny Dillingham talked about Jordyn Tyson‘s growth as a player and a person at ASU: “He’s the same Jordyn, but he’s just a different level of Jordyn. It’s like he elevated up in a video game, and he hit another tier, and he died, right? That shapes it. He’s just matured. He’s grown up. He understands what it takes to be successful, the work it takes to be successful on and off the field. He’s really bought into what Coach [Hines] Ward has preached in terms of what it takes for him to sustain success at a high level for a long time. And he’s really taken that.” It’s not just talk.

Tyson is heading into 2025 with All-American ambitions and an NFL draft stock already heating up. Scouts from multiple organizations have been glued to his camp reps. This comes after a 2024 campaign where the Texas native put up 1,101 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns—despite missing both of the Sun Devils’ postseason contests. That kind of production in a pass-heavy era still stands out, and it’s why he earned All-Big 12 second-team honors last fall.

This offseason, ESPN’s Chris Low slotted Jordyn Tyson on the network’s preseason All-America second team, right behind Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith and Alabama’s Ryan Williams—two players considered the cream of the crop at the position. The consensus around Tyson is that he’s just a step behind that duo… and closing fast. With his explosive release, high-point ability, and knack for creating separation, he’s poised to be even better in 2025. The connection with QB Sam Leavitt has been a cheat code in camp, a continuation of their chemistry from last year’s midseason breakout stretch.

The supporting cast also matters. Tyson pointed out this week that teammates like WR Jaren Hamilton and Jalen Moss will pull defensive attention away from him. That’s not just a luxury—it’s a game-changer for a receiver who faced double coverage on nearly 40% of his routes last year. The Sun Devils’ depth at wideout lets OC Marcus Arroyo and Kenny Dillingham deploy Tyson in more creative ways—motioning him across formations, stacking him behind speed threats, and letting him work out of the slot when matchups demand it.

That creativity is part of what makes this coaching staff dangerous. With Hines Ward drilling Tyson on NFL-level route refinement, Kenny Dillingham handling macro-level scheme, and Arroyo orchestrating play sequencing, ASU can put Tyson in situations where defenses have no clean answers. In an era when elite receivers can be neutralized if isolated, ASU’s multi-pronged approach—schematically and personnel-wise—has given Tyson a chance to climb that “video game” ladder Dillingham talked about.

And while Tuesday’s unusual defense claim from a staffer added an offbeat twist to the day’s news cycle, the broader point is clear—Arizona State knows exactly what it has in Jordyn Tyson, and they’re not afraid to say it out loud.

Kenny Dillingham’s mystery ASU staffer on this year’s defense

Brian Ward might just be the guy making sure the electricity never goes out. The Sun Devils’ DC didn’t just tiptoe into praise this week — he sprinted right into it. “This is my 20th year being a coordinator on the defensive side of the football. I think this is as good of a group as I’ve ever had. Which is saying a lot.” That’s not the kind of statement you throw out casually, especially when you’ve spent two decades coaching some nasty, battle-tested units.

Ward’s confidence starts up front, and it’s not hard to see why. The defensive line has been the talk of fall camp — and not just for their size. Juatin Wodtly, Elijah O’Neal, and Prince Dorbah are moving like they’ve got jet fuel in their cleats, retaining all the muscle but shedding the wasted motion. C.J. Fite, once just a brick wall in the run game, has added some real pass-rush spice to his repertoire.

And then there’s Zac Swanson, Clayton Smith, and the rest of Diron Reynolds’ crew — all contributing to what Ward calls one of the most complete fronts he’s ever worked with. If Tyson and the offense are the fireworks, this defense might be the iron vault keeping Arizona State’s title hopes safe.