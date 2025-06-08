Kenny Dillingham’s Biggest Threat for Big 12 Confirmed as $10M Luxury Puts Sam Leavitt’s Ambitions at Risk

It was all laughs and side-eyes when Kenny Dillingham landed the Arizona State job. Folks acted like it was a sympathy hire, maybe even a prelude to a long rebuild after going 3-9 in year 1. Fast forward to year 2—11 wins, a Big 12 title, and a playoff near-miss later—and suddenly that same “Year 2 head coach” got the whole conference watching him. But just when Sun Devils fans thought the Big 12 was theirs to run back, one sleeping giant just reloaded—with a $10 million warning shot.

On June 7th, PHNX Sports dropped a pod that would probably send Arizona State fans into full DEFCON mode. Erik Ruby asked Anthony Totri a simple question: “Who is the first team that comes to mind when I say the biggest threat to dethrone the reigning (Big 12) champs?”

“Arizona State is Arizona State’s biggest threat to not repeat as Big 12 champions,” Totri joked. But then he got real. “I think in terms of the sake of the argument, I would probably say a team like Texas Tech.” That’s when the floodgates opened.

He wasn’t talking crazy either. Joey McGuire’s Red Raiders have been cooking something bold in the offseason kitchen. After an 8-5 year and a Liberty Bowl run, Tech decided mid was no longer acceptable. Enter: a full-blown transfer portal invasion, a coaching revamp, and a roster rebuild with the type of checkbook action that made the whole conference raise an eyebrow.

Let’s talk numbers. Texas Tech? No. 1 transfer portal class in the Big 12. Erik Ruby let it slip: “I mean, they reportedly got a $10 million investment in NIL. They got the number two overall transfer class in the portal [in the country].” You read that right. Ten. Million. Dollars. For a program that hasn’t sniffed double-digit wins since the Mike Leach era in 2008, that kind of bag speaks loud.

Totri gave props to their portal roster build, especially on defense: “I think this is a team obviously returning their starting quarterback from last year. I like their coaching staff. I think in terms of the offense in general, it’s a high-flying offense, right? An aerial attack. It’s something that Texas Tech has kind of always been known for—we’re going to spread you out and we’re going to air it out. The big question for this team last year was defense, right? So they went and got some pieces in the portal.”

They aren’t just tossing dollars into the wind either. Wake Forest QB Mitch Griffis got scooped up. Edge rushers Romello Height and Skyler Gill‑Howard came through. The defense got a full renovation thanks to Shiel Wood’s 3-4 system. On offense, Mack Leftwich took the reins after Zach Kittley dipped for FAU. It’s a straight-up renovation.

Tech’s front seven is fully reloaded, and they’re trying to bring back that nasty, fast, ball-hawking energy. Anthony Holmes Jr. from Troy? A whole problem. Add in Micah Hudson, Quinten Joyner, and David Bailey (Best linebacker in the portal)—yep, the offense got firepower to go along with that air-it-out legacy. If Shiel Wood gets even a mid-tier defense outta that group, we might be looking at a 10-win monster. Texas Tech faces Arizona State on October 25th—and that might just be the Big 12 title game preview if both squads handle their business.

Luckily, Kenny Dillingham is not sleeping either.

Sam Leavitt’s lifelong dream is in jeopardy?

Sam Leavitt was this close to turning Tempe into title town. One overtime loss away. The 45–38 thriller against Texas in the Peach Bowl wasn’t just a classic—it was a gut punch. ASU fans watched their dream collapse like a house of cards. But nobody blamed Leavitt. He threw for 2,885 yards, 24 touchdowns, only six picks, and tacked on five TDs on the ground. He didn’t just step up—he grew up.

And now? Year two. No Cam Skattebo (but got Kanye Udoh from Army though). No more “rookie underdog” excuses. Just Leavitt, a reloaded offense, and the weight of every ASU fan’s expectations. Word is, he’s been grinding with elite QB coaches all offseason. Sunrise throwing sessions. Two-a-days with his top target, Jordyn Tyson, the freshman freak who torched secondaries all year. Tyson and Leavitt are arguably the best QB/WR duo in college football. They are not here for handshakes. They want a natty.

Leavitt told On3’s Pete Nakos, “I have the national championship and the 2025 Heisman as my goals, but I don’t like to look at things from a big perspective all the time. Just day-to-day improving.” Sounds humble, but make no mistake—this QB’s cooking something serious.

Thing is… dreams don’t live in a vacuum. And while Arizona State is gearing up for another Big 12 title run, the calendar circled one date in red ink: October 18th vs. Texas Tech. That’s not just a game—it’s a playoff audition. Win that, and ASU’s golden. Lose it? The Red Raiders might leapfrog them in the rankings and lock up that Big 12 title shot. That game might decide more than bragging rights. It could be the decider for who makes the Big 12 title, who punches into the 12-team playoff, and who keeps their natty dreams alive. If both teams show up on time, they might have to run it back in Arlington come December.

If both teams play up to their hype, it isn’t just October 25th we’re watching. It’s December too. The Big 12 title game could be a grudge match sequel, and you better believe Leavitt wants revenge. Last time he played for that trophy? Man went nuclear—219 yards, three passing TDs, a rushing score, and a 63-yard bomb on 4th-and-1 to bury Iowa State. That was peak football.

And the whispers are growing louder. What if ASU stumbles early? What if Tyson gets bracket coverage every game? And what if that new-look Tech defense lives up to the hype and forces Leavitt into one of those soul-snatching, three-pick disasters? Suddenly, the Heisman talk’s gone. The playoff dream? Poof. One bad Saturday, and the season flips upside down.