Kenny Dillingham’s Sam Leavitt Replacement Named as Arizona State Insider Weighs In

ASU’s rise from rebuilding to reloading happened faster than most in the Big 12 expected. After winning the conference title in December, Kenny Dillingham’s Arizona State Sun Devils are no longer a team clawing its way into contention. They’re one of the programs everyone else is chasing. But with success comes scrutiny. Dillingham’s system is bold and QB-dependent, and after the Sam Leavitt breakout, the obvious question emerges: who’s next?

PHNX Sports insiders seem convinced they’ve found the answer already. His name is Jake Fette, and in their eyes, he’s not just another high-upside commit. “This is your quarterback likely of the future,” one insider said bluntly. “He’s at an Elite 11 camp, number eight overall quarterback prospect in that 2026 class by 247 Sports. He’s a top five Arizona State high school quarterback commit this century.”

The buzz in Tempe isn’t just about his arm—it’s about identity. Hopefully, a point where Kenny can kind of just build the identity of like, hey, we build quarterbacks here. We send quarterbacks to the league. Bo Nix, Jordan Travis, the list goes on.” The formula has worked before. And if Fette fits the mold, ASU’s QB pipeline just got longer—and stronger.

That identity now has a face. Jake Fette, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound playmaker out of Del Valle High School (El Paso, Texas), has been lighting it up in L.A. at the prestigious Elite 11 camp. The same proving ground that once showcased C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young is now Fette’s stage. His performance this week not only solidified his ranking among the nation’s best but also stirred up in-state excitement.

He’s already drawing comparisons to the Sun Devils’ current star QB Sam Leavitt. That’s no small praise. Leavitt helped lead ASU to the conference title and changed the tone of the program. The suggestion that Fette could be next in line says plenty. But Fette’s path is about more than raw numbers and camp reps. In 2023, he threw for 2,488 yards and led Del Valle to its third straight District 2-5A title. He’s a winner first, stat-stuffer second. Fette turned down offers from Kansas, SMU, Houston, Texas Tech, and even Cal to roll with Kenny Dillingham.

“Jake is a great person, and he’s a great college prospect,” Del Valle head coach Rudy Contreras said. “This is a decision he took time in making, and he’s got our full support here at Del Valle. He has so much promise as a player and he puts in the time to get better. He is a leader for us.” That last part matters. ASU doesn’t just want a quarterback—they want someone who drives the huddle, the locker room, and the program.

It’s also not lost on anyone that Fette headlines a 2026 class that could quietly be one of the best in the Big 12. Eight of those signees are from Texas, reinforcing the Sun Devils’ newfound recruiting foothold in one of the country’s most talent-rich states. The new Big 12 is wide open. ASU appears to be building a structure designed to last. The QB is the keystone—and Jake Fette could be the long-term foundation.

Kenny Dillingham doesn’t need to sell his vision anymore. A Big 12 title, a marquee quarterback, and a stacked 2026 class speak volumes.

Jake Fette’s loyalty powers Kenny Dillingham’s future

While the college football world was still spinning from Arizona State’s improbable charge to the 2024 CFPs, one rising star never blinked. Jake Fette, the four-star QB from Del Valle High School, had already pledged his future to the Sun Devils as his junior year kicked off. Even with offers still pouring in, Fette never thought twice.

“I was committed to stay committed,” Fette said. “I wasn’t looking to flip or anything. You know, for them to have a season like they did, it just made me more and more excited to be a part of that program.” That kind of clarity from a high schooler, especially in an era of constant portal pivots and NIL pulls, is rare. But then again, Fette’s always had a sharp head on his shoulders—and a sharper arm to match.

It wasn’t just the flash of Kenny Dillingham’s offense that hooked him. It was the substance. Fette felt the authenticity of the coaching staff, especially from offensive coordinator and quarterback whisperer Marcus Arroyo. “They’re gonna tell you what it is and how it is,” Fette said. “I really appreciate that. Just telling me, like, I’m not guaranteed to play or any of that, but just the fact that they’ll work with me and not lie to me.”

His high school coach, Rudy, summed it up best: “Jake Fette is spearheading that ’26 class. Now, they have a lot of commits because of Jake Fette, so they’re going to be very talented in the upcoming future.” The torch might be passed sooner than expected