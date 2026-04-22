Kentucky Governor Issues Concerning Statement After Departing AD Mitch Barnhart Cashes $1M

The University of Kentucky and the governor of the state don’t see eye to eye. On April 22nd, Governor Andy Beshear basically dropped a bomb, saying he has zero confidence in how the school is being run. It’s super rare for a governor to call out the state’s flagship university so publicly. He’s basically accusing the administration of acting like a private club for big donors instead of a public school for the people.

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“I am losing confidence and growing increasingly concerned with the management and decision-making at the University of Kentucky. My concerns include the creation of a new $1 million job that has no defined duties and the announcement that the new dean of law was the only candidate not recommended by law school faculty,” the Governor made a statement on 21st on April on X.

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“And I’ve been told that despite previously saying the dean must be approved by UK’s Board of Trustees, the university has shifted and now states that approval is not needed. I worry that these actions are related to certain donors pushing partisan and undue outside influence onto the university. I hope students, faculty, trustees and the community attend this week’s board meetings and ask the tough questions that should be answered.”

The first big issue is about Mitch Barnhart, who has been the Athletics Director for a long time. He’s supposed to “retire” in June 2026. But the school basically handed him a golden parachute.

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They created this new “Executive in Residence” role that pays him roughly $950,000 a year through 2030, plus a $650,000 bonus just for staying until his start date. The Governor’s main beef? There’s no actual job description or whatsoever. It feels like a fugazi role, something that never exists.

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UK’s president, Eli Capilouto, didn’t even ask the Board of Trustees for permission. Instead, he apparently used his own power to sign the deal.

The second thing is a drama over at the law school. They hired U.S. District Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove to be the new dean, even though the faculty basically gave him a thumbs down. Reports say he was the only candidate the faculty didn’t recommend. And some of them even labelled him as ‘unacceptable’.

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Critics are freaking out because the American Bar Association (ABA) says you’re not supposed to hire a dean if the faculty is overwhelmingly against it. If the ABA gets involved, the school could actually lose its accreditation.

What’s next for the University of Kentucky?

Beshear isn’t pulling any punches about why he thinks this is happening. He explicitly mentioned he’s worried about “partisan and undue outside influence” from wealthy donors. Basically, he thinks some rich folks are using their money to install their political allies into high-paying, powerful spots at the university.

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Since the judge has deep ties to Republican heavyweights like Mitch McConnell, the Governor (who is a Democrat) is calling a foul on what looks like a political power play happening inside a public institution. So, what’s next? The Board of Trustees meetings are happening right now (April 23 and 24), and Beshear basically told the entire state to grab their microphones.

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He’s urging students and teachers to show up and demand answers about where the money is going and who’s really making the decisions. He wants to put some serious pressure on the school’s president to explain why these deals were made in the first place.