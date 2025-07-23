Kevin Jennings Opens Up on SMU Regret After Admitting Truth That Still Hurts

You ever watch a quarterback walk off the field and know—just know—he’s carrying more than a scoreboard loss? Yeah, that was Kevin Jennings last December. No shoulder pads or helmets could hide what Penn State’s defense left behind: a bruise deeper than stats, buried somewhere between pride and potential. SMU’s first dance in the College Football Playoff ended in a brutal 38–10 loss, and right in the spotlight was Jennings—three picks deep, eyes on the turf. But now? He’s got something to say.

In 2024, Jennings didn’t just fill a role—he owned it. In his first full season under center, he lit up the ACC with 3,245 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, and added five more scores with his legs. The Mustangs went 11–3 overall, 8–0 in the ACC, and looked every bit like a team ready to shock the world. And for a good stretch, they did. That is, until the lights got real bright in the ACC Championship and playoff.

Kevin Jennings didn’t dodge the tough questions at ACC Media Days—he faced them head-on. In a clip posted July 22 by The Pony Express podcast, the SMU QB got real about last season’s brutal postseason exit and what’s fueling his bounce-back. When asked what he dialed in on this offseason, he didn’t hesitate—his answer hit straight: “The number one thing was decision-making—being better at that. It cost me a lot last year, but that comes with it. It’s my second year starting, so I think I’m in a much better place situationally.” That playoff loss to Penn State wasn’t just a terrible night—it was a full-on meltdown that flipped the script on what had been a breakout season. His decision-making low-key ended SMU’s Cinderella run.

Jennings threw 3 interceptions in that game alone, two of which were returned for touchdowns. Across the full year, he posted 11 interceptions—tied for third-most among starting QBs in the ACC. What stung more was when they happened: three came inside the red zone, and four occurred on first down, usually on aggressive throws into tight coverage. Those picks still haunt Kevin Jenning to this day.

He didn’t hide from the film either. The man spent weeks replaying every misread, every missed read, every forced throw. “Just watching film,” Jennings said when asked about his off-season improvement. “Watching the breakdowns, all the turnovers I had last year, and making sure I don’t repeat those mistakes this year.” You have to low-key respect that accountability. A lot of QBs would tuck tail and blame play-calling or protection. Jennings? Nah, he put it on his chest. “I definitely put the team in bad situations at times, and it’s on me to fix that.”

And the stats back it. Across 14 games, his 11 interceptions weren’t off-the-charts bad, but the timing? Painful. Two picks in the red zone during tight matchups. 3 in the playoff. And more than once, he skipped the safe throw to take a risky shot that ended in a turnover. It was that gunslinger instinct—fun when it works, costly when it doesn’t.

What made it even more frustrating was how good he looked at times. That Louisville game? 281 passing yards, 113 rushing yards, all gas, no brakes. He was named a Manning Award “Star of the Week.” His legs gave defenses headaches all season, but sometimes they were a crutch—bailing early from clean pockets or missing reads trying to play hero ball.

Still, this kid isn’t rattled. If anything, he sounds hungrier. And he’s got the right voices in his ear. Head coach Rhett Lashlee and QB coach D’Eriq King have been in his ear, telling him to trust his instincts—but play smarter. Analyst Greg McElroy even called him a “baller,” praising his uncoachable moxie. Sure, he had mechanical quirks, but the raw playmaking? That’s gold. McElroy believes Jennings could easily land top-5 status nationally if he tightens up the details.

So what’s next? Redemption.

Kevin Jennings on being overlooked his whole life

But you know what might fuel Kevin Jennings even more than a playoff flameout? That chip he’s been carrying since high school. “Yeah, I definitely still feel that way,” Jennings said when asked if he felt overlooked during recruitment. “That chip is always on my shoulder. Coming out of high school, I wasn’t really highly recruited. I was committed to Missouri State for a bit, and then SMU came in. But I’ve spent my whole life being overlooked.”

And he isn’t lying. Jennings wasn’t some five-star phenom. He came out of South Oak Cliff High School as a three-star QB with monster stats—nearly 6,000 passing yards, 71 touchdowns, and a historic state championship. That ring? First Dallas ISD school to win state since 1958. Still, no flood of Power Five offers. Just one—SMU—and that came late.

Scouts nitpicked everything: height (6’0”), mechanics, his high school system. Some called him a “game manager.” Others didn’t call at all. But Lashlee saw it and bet on his arm talent. Now? He’s the face of SMU’s Power Five breakout. After leading the team to an 11–3 season, an ACC Championship berth, and a Playoff appearance, Jennings enters 2025 ranked top-10 among all FBS quarterbacks.

And yeah, he’s still got doubters. National media low-key focus on SEC and Big 10 names. But Jennings is cool with that. “It doesn’t mean anything to me—I just go out there and ball every time I get the chance,” he said. So heading into 2025, Kevin’s not just trying to bounce back from a playoff L—he’s trying to kick the damn door down.