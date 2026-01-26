Kirby Smart Confirms Georgia-NFL Streak as Two-Year OL Rookie Reaches New Heights

The New England Patriots finally broke their Denver curse by beating the Broncos 10–7 in a snowy AFC Championship Game. It’s historic for many reasons. 1) They were 0–4 in playoff games at Mile High during the Tom Brady era, but QB Drake Maye finally got them over the hump with a clutch rushing touchdown. 2) This is their first Super Bowl appearance since 2018. 3) This is a historically unprecedented night for Bulldogs football supremacy, all thanks to a rookie Patriots lineman.

The Georgia Bulldogs have officially kept their legendary Super Bowl streak alive for the 25th year in a row. This incredible run, which started way back in 2002, is currently the longest active streak in college football. It means that for a quarter-century, at least one former Dawg has suited up for the biggest game in sports every single season.

The man keeping the tradition going this year is rookie Jared Wilson. After spending his 2024 season as the starting center for Georgia, Wilson made the jump to the NFL and landed with the New England Patriots as a third-round draft pick last April. It didn’t take much time for him to win the starting left guard position, helping lead the Patriots all the way to Super Bowl LX.

Georgia’s 25-year milestone is even more impressive because it ties them with LSU for the most consecutive years ever recorded. Before these two schools took over, the record was held by Nebraska, who went 26 years before their streak finally snapped in 2020. Now, the Dawgs are just one year away from tying that all-time mark.

This streak began in February 2002 at Super Bowl XXXVI. Three former Georgia Bulldogs, Richard Seymour, Patrick Pass, and Jermaine Wiggins, won Super Bowl rings with the New England Patriots. Not going to lie, it feels like a poetic when you realise another former Georgia player is heading to the Super Bowl with that same New England franchise to keep this history book going.

While Wilson is the focus for New England, he definitely won’t be lonely in Santa Clara. If the Rams pull this dub against the Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game today, Wilson would joined by MVP-favorite Matthew Stafford and tackle Warren McClendon.

At the end of the day, this record proves that Georgia is a straight-up NFL factory. With over 58 former Bulldogs currently playing in the league, the program’s talent is everywhere. Whether it’s veterans like Stafford or even rookies like Wilson, the “G” on the helmet continues to find its way to the Super Bowl stage year after year.

However, if you noticed Jared Wilson looking a bit like a bobblehead, you aren’t seeing things. His helmet actually was bigger for safety reasons.

Why did Jared Wilson wore big helmet at the AFC championship game?

The former Bulldogs lineman was repping Guardian Cap. While it looks a little funny and makes the helmet look oversized, it’s designed to absorb heavy hits and has been a game-changer for preventing concussions. After the NFL started allowing players to wear them during actual games, several linemen like Jared have started using them to keep their brains safe during those high-impact collisions at the line of scrimmage.

The main reason Jared made the switch to the “big helmet” look for the AFC Championship was purely for safety after a late-season scare. Back in Week 16, he suffered a concussion that kept him sidelined for the end of the regular season. Coming back for the playoffs, he didn’t want to take any chances of a repeat injury, especially with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

But you actually look into it, Wilson was never an injury prone at Georgia. He appeared in 21 games over his final two seasons in Athens without missing significant meaningful time. Now, he’s just being smart about his health in the pros to make sure he can keep that 25-year Georgia Super Bowl streak going for a long time.