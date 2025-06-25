Kirby Smart Feels Pressure Over 5-Star Tyler Atkinson as SEC Rivals Makes Strong Push

There was a time when Kirby Smart and Georgia could breathe easy when it came to Tyler Atkinson. The five-star linebacker practically grew up on UGA turf, had his name etched on the Bulldogs’ wishlist before he could drive, and made more trips to Athens than your average die-hard alum. But lately? Things are feeling a little too sweaty in Bulldog country. Word is, Atkinson’s recruitment isn’t just wide open—it’s full-on chaos, and Kirby’s feeling the heat. Why? Because SEC rivals are making some serious noise, and one burnt-orange storm is rolling in from Texas.

Texas, led by Steve Sarkisian, just might be flipping the entire script. Forget the fact that Atkinson once looked like he was hand-crafted in a Georgia lab. The kid has been living in Austin for some time, grinding in offseason training, and just wrapped up what he called an “eye-opening” official visit with the Longhorns. Multiple Lamborghinis outside DKR Stadium weren’t just for flair—this was Texas sending a message. And it worked.

On June 24, Steve Wiltfong dropped the first bomb on On3: “He [Tyler Atkinson] said this visit is certainly going to make his recruiting process harder to work through. He’s been in Austin for the last month training. The biggest highlight from this visit was his spending time with Coach Sark. He said he appreciated the fact that Coach Sark has taken the lead on his recruitment and was hands-on with everything.”

That’s not a throwaway quote. That’s Atkinson saying, out loud, that this visit threw a wrench into everything. He’s vibing with Sarkisian’s hands-on approach, and even spent time with defensive gurus Johnny Nansen and Pete Kwiatkowski. According to Wiltfong, “He felt like a big priority, and felt like he could be a key piece to Texas’ defense.”

And here’s where it gets messier. Oregon is lurking. Clemson isn’t out of it. But the real danger is Texas, especially now. Wiltfong didn’t mince words: “I think you could maybe look at Texas as the biggest threat to Georgia. Oregon is in there, and Clemson is in there as well. But Georgia, the program long-time considered the favorite? Texas [is] going to give them a run for their money at the very least.”

For a player like Atkinson—ranked No. 1 among linebackers and No. 8 overall nationally—this decision isn’t just about colors and logos. It’s about where he can be the guy, right away, and win. Texas, fresh off a playoff run and oozing momentum, is making a case that Atkinson can be a future captain on a natty contender in year 2 or year 3. Let’s not forget his on-field dominance: 475 tackles, 79 TFLs, 31.5 sacks over three seasons. This LB’s been a menace since Day 1. Now he’s got options—and that’s exactly what has Kirby pacing.

Tyler Atkinson’s “eye-opening” Texas Longhorns visit

Tyler Atkinson didn’t just show up in Texas for a free hat and some Instagram content. He showed up, locked in, and left the Longhorns feeling very much alive in the race. His words said it all: “My OV to Texas was eye-opening. This could be my last visit before I make the right choice, and I really feel it was a great decision to visit there. This was my fourth visit with the Longhorns outside of pretty much living in Austin [for] the past month for training. I have made some great connections there for sure.”

And those connections? They run deep. His visit wasn’t just about Coach Sark. Atkinson linked with Justus Terry, Anthony Hill, Zelus Hicks, and Nick Brooks. That’s bonding with players, potential teammates, and guys already building the Longhorn defense from the inside. He’s not window shopping anymore—he’s imagining himself in burnt orange.

In his own words, Atkinson doubled down: “Coach Sark and the entire staff made me feel like a priority and that I could be a key piece to the defense. I feel really good about Texas, and they are one of my top schools to consider. I am blessed to have some great options to choose from.”

And let’s talk context: this is Atkinson’s final OV before making a decision. That’s not by accident. Every expert had Georgia cruising—until now. The Longhorns not only clawed their way into contention but jumped the line, edging out Oregon and Clemson. Georgia’s still very much in this, but Texas is in striking distance.

This visit has stirred the pot. It’s no longer a clean sweep for Kirby Smart. It’s a messy, nail-biting race to the finish. Sarkisian might not have the decades of UGA tradition behind him, but they are pulling out everything to land the No.1 linebacker in the nation.

End of the day, Kirby Smart might still land his guy. But if he does, it won’t be easy—and it definitely won’t be without some sweat.