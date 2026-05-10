Kirby Smart Hit with Major Recruiting Blow as 5-Star Georgia Commit Flips to ACC Powerhouse

Georgia’s 2027 class took a sharp hit before the 2026 season could even begin. Donte Wright, one of the Bulldogs’ biggest defensive pledges, is no longer part of Kirby Smart’s future plans. That turn became public on May 9, when recruiting insider Hayes Fawcett reported Wright had flipped from Georgia to Miami.

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“BREAKING: Five-Star CB Donte Wright has flipped his commitment from Georgia to Miami, he tells me for Rivals,” Hayes Fawcett tweeted.

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Wright had been committed to Georgia since June 2025, almost 11 months now. It almost seemed written in the stars for him to be a Bulldog until Mario Cristobal and his crew flew him to Miami for an unofficial visit back in March. Apparently, he quite liked the hospitality and what they had to offer him.

Shortly after his visit, newly appointed cornerbacks coach Terry Jefferson visited Wright in California in late April to double down on his pledge. Looks like it paid off in dividends for the Hurricanes.

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Donte Wright (Long Beach Poly, CA) is rated as a consensus five-star prospect and the No. 1 recruit in California. He is ranked as high as the No. 8 overall player in the country for the 2027 cycle.

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Wright becomes the highest-rated defensive commit in Miami’s 2027 class, and their highest-ranked cornerback commit in the modern era. The Hurricanes now have three five-star commits in the class of 2027, including QB Israel Abrams and WR Nick Lennear. They are ranked No. 1 in the ACC and fifth nationally.

With Wright’s departure, Kirby Smart’s 2027 recruiting class has a sort of hit rock bottom by Georgia’s recruiting standards. Donte Wright is actually the fifth player to decommit from Georgia’s 2027 class this spring alone. This is the second decommitment of the week for Kirby’s Bulldogs after WR Aden Starling on May 7.

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Georgia’s 2027 class, which once challenged for the top spot, has slid toward No. 31 nationally after a rough and unfavorable offseason. The Bulldogs are down to six total commitments for 2027 and have only one five-star player left, RB Kemon Spell.

Even though Wright is technically a Hurricane now, don’t expect the drama to end just yet. The Oregon Ducks were considered the favorites to land Wright if he ever left Georgia. They were reportedly “stunned” to see him pledge to The U. Wright has an official visit scheduled for Oregon on June 19, and Dan Lanning is very active in the business of flipping recruits. Safe to say, Miami may have the crown jewel of California for now, but they will have to keep their guard up until the ink is dry on National Signing Day.

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However, the Georgia Bulldogs have already cooked up a backup plan to recover from the loss of Donte.

What’s next for the Bulldogs

The loss of Wright leaves the Bulldogs with zero defensive commits in the current cycle. Losing Wright and fellow four-star CB Jerry Outhouse Jr., who flipped to the UCLA Bruins, has forced Georgia to reset its secondary board.

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The staff is now putting in extra hours on specific defensive targets:

Jayden Aparicio-Bailey (Safety): Currently a primary target from Alabama, Aparicio-Bailey has had Georgia as his leader for months.

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Chance Gilbert (Cornerback): A local Georgia product from East Coweta, Gilbert is viewed as a top boundary cornerback to replace Wright.

Joakim Gouda (Linebacker): The top-ranked linebacker in Georgia, Gouda has a critical official visit scheduled for May 29. Many people believe the Bulldogs are the clear favourite to lock him in soon.

The Bulldogs are trying to play the same flip game that just cost them, Wright. Georgia recently extended an offer to Derrick Baker, a 2027 quarterback currently committed to the Tennessee Volunteers.

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The next few weeks are “moving season” for the staff. Georgia has a massive weekend of official visits starting May 29, which includes priority targets like Tavvaris Harrington and Censere Gaylord. If Kirby locks in a couple of recruits around that time, then maybe the Bulldogs could find themselves back in the top five when everything is said and done.