Kirby Smart Hunts Multiple Two-Way Athletes for Georgia in Recent School Visit

With the offseason officially underway, the recruiting grind never stops for Georgia head coach Kirby Smart. He is back on the road, hitting high schools and witnessing young talents compete. In this stretch, he is zeroing in on multi-position athletes at Hephzibah High, who will add versatility to Georgia’s recruiting board.

“Kirby Smart was in the CSRA this morning at Hephzibah HS,” reported Alyssa Lyons, the Sports Director at WRDW WAGT News. “He visited with WR/SS Dextavion Reese and DE/TE KJ Dunn.”

According to On3’s 2027 Industry Ranking football team recruiting rankings, Georgia stands at No.9 with five recruits already locked in. So, Smart feels the urge to push harder on the 2027 recruiting trail. Early Tuesday morning, January 27, a helicopter touched down on Hephzibah High’s baseball field, and out stepped Smart. The two-time national champion made the trip to check in on Rebels juniors Dextavion Reese and Keith Dunn Jr.

The two juniors were already on the Division I radar. Reese gained Smart’s attention as a two-way standout at wide receiver and safety, while Dunn Jr. attracted interest as a defensive end and tight end. Still, nothing prepared them for Smart’s surprise appearance.

These two players have quickly enhanced their offensive skills and seem well-suited for Georgia. Reese’s 212 total yards and 215 total receptions may strengthen Georgia’s offense. The team ranked 35th in rushing yards per game, and Reese could add depth. Dunn’s 41 total tackles last season add a different dimension to Georgia’s defense.

“The fact that the head man jumped in a helicopter and actually flew in to see them, it says a lot,” said Hephzibah Rebels’ head coach Daniel Dorsey. “[It] kind of builds that confidence and recognition that you know they deserve.”

To make the 104-mile trip from Athens to Hephzibah as efficiently as possible, Smart arrived by helicopter, underscoring the visit’s importance and the priority placed on these recruits. Georgia has hitherto sent staffers to scout talent at Hephzibah, but this marked the first time Smart himself made a personal visit to meet with the players.

“It means a lot,” Dorsey said. “It means the hard work and dedication and things [the athletes] put in is starting to show off as being recognized by the college recruiting world and college coaches.”

Smart’s visit to Hephzibah was part of a larger recruiting blitz across the state, with recent stops at Savannah Christian and Calvary Day. The aggressive push is necessary as he works to keep pace with rivals like Deion Sanders’ Colorado, which has already secured a top two-way player.

At Calvary Day, head coach Jason Cameron greeted Smart before meeting with several Cavaliers standouts, including 2027 two-way lineman Lawson Bentley, who later shared the moment on social media.

After a quick 20-minute stop in Hephzibah, Smart’s focus shifted to a critical recruiting weekend in Athens, with a five-star running back set to visit.

Big recruiting test lined up for Kirby Smart

One of the biggest names on Smart’s wish list is five-star running back Kemon Spell. The recruit will visit the Athens camp this weekend, January 31. He is the No.3 overall prospect and the No.1 running back of the 2027 class.

Smart could already feel the heat, as the running back recruit had already wrapped up his visit with Notre Dame, Ohio State, UCLA, Miami, and Penn State.

“They’re number one on my board,” Spell shared on where the Bulldogs stand on his list of programs.

Spell isn’t the only blue-chip prospect on Smart’s radar. Four-star linebacker Aroson “AJ” Randle Jr. of Garner High (NC) is firmly in Georgia’s sights. Smart even tapped defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann to deliver the offer. He knew very well that pulling Randle to Athens wouldn’t come easily.

He holds offers from 46 programs. With numerous high-profile recruits to court, Smart faces a significant challenge in balancing his attention to secure Georgia’s next top class.