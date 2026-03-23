Kirby Smart Learns Recruit’s True Feelings As Tough Locker Room Ritual Revealed

A trip to Athens always opens eyes and brings the realization that there are levels to this game. You’re either built for it or you’re not. After a weekend trip, one of the nation’s finest defensive linemen, 4-star prospect Marcus Fakatou, couldn’t stop raving about it.

“Had an awesome visit here at the University of Georgia! Had the opportunity to see spring practice up close and meet the staff! Thank you UGA! See you in June!” Marcus tweeted, sharing a photo of the Fakatou family cheesing for the camera with Kirby Smart himself.

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Marcus Fakatou is basically the hottest name in high school football right now. After his weekend trip to Georgia, the Sierra Canyon product got to see how Kirby Smart runs the show. He spent the weekend watching Georgia’s spring practice in full pads and couldn’t stop talking about the “violence” and intensity of the SEC style of play.

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“I know they are a powerhouse in college football and they develop good players who carry on to the NFL. I’m all about development and looking for a college that can do just that.” He said.

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The five-star stands about 6.7’5 and is nearly 300 pounds. He recently reclassified from the 2028 class to 2027, but he’s still ranked as the No. 2 defensive lineman in the country, and obviously when you are that big, everybody’s going to dial your phone constantly. Kirby Smart and his team very well knew that and tried to give Marcus the best experience of his life.

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Fakatou spent a lot of quality time with Tray Scott and Jimmy Brumbaugh, Georgia’s defensive line coach, who showed him exactly how he’d fit into their scheme and where he could play on the team. Even though Coach Smart is known for being intense on the field all the time, Fakatou mentioned how down-to-earth and welcoming the staff felt off the clock.

Last season over at Orange Lutheran before his transfer to Cali’s Sierra Canyon, he racked up about 69 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, and also 7 sacks. But the wildest part? He actually had 8 blocked field goals. You don’t see that very often. Scouts like how he uses long arms of his to keep the blockers away or get through them. Marcus is also a rugby player. That perhaps explains why he’s so comfortable moving that much weight around with such speed.

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Needless to say, this visit definitely moved the needle for Georgia. Before the trip, schools like Ohio State and Notre Dame were seen as the frontrunners. But the Bulldogs have officially fought their way into his top group. After now seeing the facilities and the speed of an SEC practice in person, Fakatou’s already planning a return trip to Athens this mid-June for a bit more formal visit.

Right now, his recruitment is basically a national tour of the best programs in college football. He will go to Oregon on March 31, then visit Miami, Texas, Penn State, Michigan, and Notre Dame in April. Even though he’s visiting every powerhouse program you can think of, Georgia has set a very high bar for everyone else to clear.

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Anyway, it’s still early, but if the Bulldogs keep up this momentum, Fakatou could easily be the next face of their dominant defensive front.

However, he’s not the only one DL who’s mesmerised by the Bulldogs over the weekend.

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Prospects’ jaws drop over Kirby Smart’s Georgia

Along with Marcus Fakatou, top defensive line targets Seth Tillman and Isaac Kalubi Lukuni from Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (GA) were in Athens, and the feedback coming out of those visits has been extremely positive. Kirby Smart and his staff are treating these interior defenders like top priorities, showing them exactly why Georgia is considered “DL U” in the modern era.

Seth Tillman, a 4-star prospect ranked No. 15 at his position, was especially impressed by the technical breakdown he received after the first spring practice:

“My biggest takeaway was the toughness of the players, how detailed the coaches are regarding player development, and how intentional Coach Scott is about taking care of student-athletes. The staff was a direct representation of Coach Scott; they were very accommodating and detailed,” the four-star said.

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Isaac Kalubi Lukuni also shared the same energy.

“My biggest takeaway from my visit at the University of Georgia is that the intensity and the standard they hold themselves to everyday is different. It means a lot to be a Dawg and living up to it. What stands out the most about Coach Scott is his relationship with the players. You can tell he and all his players get along on and off the field, like in the film room. Being in a Georgia meeting was a great experience, and I hope to be back soon.”

The common thread between Fakatou, Tillman, and Lukuni was the transparency of the coaching staff. Kirby Smart personally sat down with the group to discuss the “Standard of Excellence,” explaining that while the work is harder in Athens than anywhere else, the payoff is a direct line to the NFL.