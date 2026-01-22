Kirby Smart Locks In Another QB Plan as Gunner Stockton’s NFL Draft Decision Pending

As the 2025 season winds down, Georgia finds itself in a precarious position, waiting for its quarterback’s NFL call. Gunner Stockton’s return to college football looks slim with the NFL Draft looming. But Kirby Smart wasted no time in securing his next calling card, looking to unearth a rough diamond and polish him into a star.

“Colter Ginn walked on to UGA football despite having around 20+ D1 offers and just winning the HS State Championship game in the state of Georgia, QB Country Atlanta shared Ginn’s journey in Smart’s squad.

The talent and production were there, but we’re talking the top of the top here, not easy to get chances. He took the risk and walked on, chasing a dream and betting on himself.”

Along with Smart, Arkansas State, Bowling Green, Coastal Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Memphis, UAB, and Western Kentucky offered Colter Ginn a scholarship.

Opting to walk on at Georgia despite multiple scholarship offers was the ultimate gamble for Ginn. He bet on his own talent, fully aware of the risks-limited playing time and the challenge of standing out in one of the nation’s elite programs.

The quarterback has steadily earned recognition during his time in Athens. At Georgia Day in Sanford Stadium, the backup quarterback saw action, connecting twice with London Humphreys, including a 50-yard gain and a third-quarter touchdown.

Moreover, Ginn arrived in Athens without a financial safety net, knowing he’d have to earn his spot the hard way. This offseason, Smart rewarded that perseverance with a scholarship. A full athletic scholarship covers everything, letting the player focus entirely on football and school.

Ginn took the preferred walk-on route, linking up with quarterback pledges Dylan Raiola and Ryan Puglisi. Back then, Raiola’s commitment to Smart’s squad was still wavering, but Ginn and Puglisi were all but locked in for the early signing period.

This story reminds us of USC Trojans former linebacker Clay Matthews III. The Matthews bloodline didn’t guarantee Clay Matthews instant attention. He showed up at USC in 2004 as an unheralded walk-on and even passed on garbage-time snaps during the Trojans’ title season to keep his redshirt intact. The patience paid off as Matthews earned a scholarship in 2006 and became a starter by 2008.

Therefore, Kirby Smart pulled a rabbit out of his hat by turning to Ginn when the program’s quarterback picture fell into uncertainty.

Kirby Smart’s quarterback room is stuck in limbo

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton has not yet declared whether he will return for another season in Athens. He climbed to the top of Smart’s depth chart late in 2024, stepping in for Carson Beck during the Allstate Sugar Bowl after Beck was injured.

Even though his debut came in defeat, the quarterback flashed serious upside. He backed that promise up in 2025, steering Smart and the company to an SEC title and a College Football Playoff spot. Nearly 3,500 total yards and 27 touchdowns later, excitement around his 2026 campaign is buzzing across Bulldog Nation.

There have been some bumps along the way. On 25 of his 87 pressured dropbacks, the pressure was self-inflicted; Stockton simply hung onto the ball too long. Even so, NFL Draft Buzz still slots him as the 16th-best QB prospect in the 2026 class.

In that case, hitting pause on the NFL might be the imaginative play. Stockton has another big incentive to keep cooking under Smart, entering 2026 tied for the fifth-best odds to take home the Heisman.

If motivation is the question, Colter Ginn is the answer. Gunner Stockton has no shortage of push with a driven competitor like Ginn in Kirby Smart’s QB room.