Kirby Smart Loses Former Georgia Player-Turned-Coach After 10-Year Run With Program

For 2026, Kirby Smart flipped into full rebuild, leaning on the transfer portal to reload his roster and shaking up the coaching staff along the way. With the revamp mode in full swing, there’s a bittersweet sting seeing a trusted alum, Prather Hudson, land a coaching role with another Georgia program. It marked the end of his decade-long run in Athens.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Grateful for a decade of growth and development at Georgia,” Hudson wrote a message of gratitude on X. “Thankful to Coach Helton for the opportunity. Ready to get to work! #GATA @GSAthletics_FB.”

Georgia Southern has named him as the program’s new safeties coach.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hudson ran, defended, and crushed on special teams from 2016 to 2020 under Smart. He never missed a beat in 52 straight games. On the field, Prather racked up 97 yards on 25 carries and eight tackles on special teams. He suited up for three SEC championships, two Sugar Bowls, a Peach Bowl, a CFP semifinal, and the CFP title game.

In the classroom, he earned 2021 NFF Hampshire Society honors and was a 2020 Campbell Trophy semifinalist. After five seasons at Georgia, his final stop was at Illinois in 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hudson returned to Athens after his playing career to join Smart’s staff, and from 2022 to 2025, he shaped Georgia’s defensive backs. His contributions helped the Bulldogs reach three CFP Playoffs and the 2022 National Championship. Plus, Hudson developed eight NFL Draft picks, including Kelee Ringo and Christopher Smith II, among others.

In 2022, he doubled as a recruiting and special teams whiz, helping All-American punter Jake Camarda and second-round pick Ladd McConkey shine. For the 2023 season, Smart upgraded him to the role of defensive backs quality control analyst. There, he worked alongside Will Muschamp and Glenn Schumann.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

An elite recruiter with strong ties across Georgia and neighboring states, Hudson has been a cornerstone in shaping Smart’s championship-level classes. He helped secure Recruiter of the Year honors for Fran Brown in 2022 and Donte Williams in 2025 while landing elite prospects like five-star Demello Jones and several four-star defensive backs.

After a decade together, the departure undoubtedly stings Smart, who shared a strong bond with Hudson.

“Coach Smart has been a father figure to me, and I will never forget his impact on not just me but my teammates,” said Hudson when he decided to utilize his graduate transfer year and switched to the Illinois Fighting Illini.

ADVERTISEMENT

The UCLA Bruins know the feeling, as former coach Jerry Neuheisel called UCLA his home from 2018. But in 2026, he flipped the script and joined Northwestern as its quarterback coach.

However, Smart can’t brood over the heartbreak as he has too many things to take care of.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coaching staff shakeup in Kirby Smart’s Georgia

Georgia’s offensive line staff sees a shakeup as long-time Bulldog coach Stacy Searels transitions to offensive analyst. It made way for Phil Rauscher to take over as offensive line coach. Searels first coached under Mark Richt from 2007 to 2010 before returning in 2022.

Smart had plenty of proof of Rauscher’s coaching impact. His arrival ignited Georgia’s rushing attack. The coach lifted the Bulldogs from 15th to fourth in the SEC. Moreover, they did it while cycling through six different offensive line combinations in the first six games.

But maybe this shake-up is yet to get the approval from Smart’s target recruits.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I haven’t been able to meet (Rauscher) yet. I’m looking forward to building a relationship with him,” said 2027 offensive-line target Carter Mathis. “I am glad that Searels is still a part of the program.”

But Rauscher is canceling out all the noise and is focusing on his business. He dished out an invitation for a visit to 5-star offensive lineman Maxwell Hiller. The competition is stiff in the Maxwell race as the Alabama Crimson Tide comes off as the biggest suitor.

With a wave of recruits to court and a new coaching shuffle in motion, can Kirby Smart find someone to match the decade-long presence of Prather Hudson?