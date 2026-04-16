Kirby Smart Loses Key Transfer Addition to Season-Ending Injury on Wednesday

Heading into this season, the Georgia Bulldogs are said to have one of the best front-sevens in the country, if not the best. However, the universe had some other plans. According to Bulldogs insider Graham Coffey, Kirby Smart’s Auburn transfer Amaris Williams met with a devastating season-ending injury.

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The injury happened during Tuesday/Wednesday’s practice session. It took place near the end of practice while Amaris Williams was working on a pass rush move. Even though it was a non-contact drill, his knee suddenly buckled, which caused concern right away among coaches and teammates.

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After medical tests and evaluation, doctors confirmed, that Williams tore his ACL. This is one of the most serious injuries for a football player. The normal recovery time is around 9 to 12 months, and sometimes even longer depending on rehab. Because of this long recovery process, Williams will not be able to return in time for the 2026 season, which is a big setback for both him and the team.

Williams had recently transferred from the Auburn Tigers and was expected to make an immediate impact. Last season alone, he racked 16 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, and 2 sacks in just 11 games. On3 ranked him as the sixth-best DL in the transfer portal. Coming out of high school, Williams was rated as a five-star recruit and was considered one of the top defensive players in his class.

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With Williams now out, the Georgia Bulldogs will need younger players to step up quickly. Quintavius Johnson’s expected to take on a bigger leadership role after starting every game last season. In addition, younger talents like Isaiah Gibson, Darren Ikinnagbon, and Chase Linton will need to develop faster and contribute more on the field this season. Truth be told, they’ve got a fairly long list of players watching from the sidelines. And some of these guys are out for the whole spring.

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Georgia Bulldogs’ injury list

The defensive side of the ball got definitely been hit the hardest.

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Defensive tackles Jordan Hall and Gabe Harris are out of commission. Hall is recovering from a knee injury sustained against Florida last year. And Harris is recovering from surgery on his toe, most probably would miss the entire spring practice. Even some of the highly rated new recruits, like defensive lineman Carter Luckie, is still recovering from a high school knee surgery.

Linebacker Zayden Walker and defensive back Kyron Jones are also out for now. According to reports, Walker should be able to do some light work toward the very end of spring. Over on the offensive side, Mike Bobo’s son, Drew Bobo’s dealing with a foot injury but should be ready to roll again this summer.

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Offensive guard Dontrell Glover has been fighting through a minor injury bug, but is at least out there competing. Gunner Stockton has been nursing a minor knee issue that hasn’t kept him out entirely so far. However, there’s some good news: redshirt freshman QB Ryan Montgomery is finally full-go after shedding his knee brace from a high school injury.

The wide receiver room is also a bit banged up. Isiah Canion and Landon Roldan missing some time recently with minor tweaks. But they are expected back soon.

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As we are close to April 18, the annual D-day, Kirby Smart got some work cut out for him during these final weeks of practice. The goal is to get everyone healthy and ready for a championship run in the fall.