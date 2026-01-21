Kirby Smart Makes Big Coaching Change at Georgia After Portal Window Closes

Fresh off a 12-2 finish, the Georgia Bulldogs are turning the page. As the Bulldogs take their first baby steps toward a stronger 2026, Kirby Smart and company have shaken up the trenches. They have promoted from within to retool the offensive line.

“Phil Rauscher has been named Georgia’s Offensive Line Coach!” Georgia Football page on X tweeted on January 21.

A familiar face in Athens, Stacy Searels has been a fixture on Georgia’s offensive line staff, returning in 2022 for his second run in red and black after previously coaching under Mark Richt from 2007-10. Now, Smart has reshuffled the deck, sliding Searels into an offensive analyst role while elevating Rauscher to offensive line coach.

After anchoring Jacksonville Jaguars’ offensive line from 2022-24, Rauscher became Georgia’s quality control coordinator last season. He has a deep NFL background, working with the Broncos, Commanders, and Vikings.

Talking about finances, Rauscher earned just $75,000 in his role with the Bulldogs last season, while Searels pulled in $803,000 in 2025. The shake-up reminds us of Smart’s post-2023 move with Will Muschamp, shifting him from co-defensive coordinator to an analyst role before bringing in Travaris Robinson to fill the vacancy.

“Phil has been a tremendous asset to our staff and players,” Smart said. “He has earned this opportunity through his work ethic, technical expertise and his ability to connect with our players. We’re excited about the future of our offensive line under his leadership.”

Smart had enough evidence on board about Rauscher’s coaching power. His arrival sparked a turnaround in Georgia’s rushing attack, vaulting the Bulldogs from 15th to fourth in the SEC. And they did it while juggling six different offensive-line combinations across the season’s first six games.

Ten seasons in, Smart keeps Georgia atop the SEC, delivering back-to-back conference championships in 2025. Still, the Bulldogs hit the same postseason roadblock for a second straight year, bowing out in the Sugar Bowl quarterfinals. Stability remains intact with Mike Bobo and Glenn Schumann staying put as coordinators.

“No plans to retire,” confirmed Bobo in an interview with UGA Sports.

What they need is creativity, and Rauscher brings it aplenty. After Smart’s staff shake-up and the portal window closing, the Bulldogs made the most of their opportunity and capitalized effectively.

Kirby Smart and Co.’s scorecard for the transfer portal

When the transfer portal dust settled, Smart’s crew found itself in the bottom half of the rankings. With just eight additions and 14 departures, Georgia landed at No. 52.

Smart may not have won the portal numbers game, but he landed some heavy hitters. Georgia flipped Georgia Tech wideout Isiah Canion, a 6’4”, 215-pound Warner Robins product who brings the size and toughness missing after Branch’s exit.

The Bulldogs also snagged East Carolina defensive back Ja’Marley Riddle. Over two seasons with the Pirates, he gathered 134 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and six interceptions. It’s impressive to see his contributions on the field, and it could come good for Smart.

While the stacking for the 2026 class is almost done, the 2027 targets are now keeping Smart awake at night. Georgia’s high-priority running back target, Kemon Spell, is gearing up to take a visit to Penn State.

At the same time, Smart and Co. are likely to get a second chance in wooing Rivals No. 1 2027 safety Kamarui Dorsey, who has been committed to Texas A&M since 2025.

2026 won’t be about chaos for Kirby Smart. With in-house coaching tweaks and only eight portal newcomers, Georgia’s task is simple: spin stability into a stronger story.