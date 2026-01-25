Kirby Smart Makes Move for 4-Star Recruit With 46 Offers & Deep Personal Michigan Ties

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs just made a huge splash on January 24 by officially offering a scholarship to one of the most wanted recruits in the country in Aroson “AJ” Randle Jr. Even though he’s technically in the class of 2027, Georgia isn’t waiting around; Coach Smart and defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann have already had him on campus for a visit and a personal dinner to show him he’s a top priority for the Bulldogs. The only problem? Michigan Wolverines ties.

At 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, Randle is a total powerhouse who has already piled up 46 scholarship offers from just about every big-name school you can think of. Kirby isn’t wasting any time trying to convince this star athlete that Georgia is the place to be.

The competition for Randle is intense because he has some deep personal roots up north. The word is his pops is a big-time Michigan fan. Both of his parents are from Lansing. Plus, he’s “very appreciative” of Michigan’s safeties coach Tyler Stockton. On top of that, his older brother played for the second-best school in the state of Michigan (Michigan State) as a linebacker. His mother was a five-time All-American in track at Clemson. Randle was at a loss for words when the Michigan Wolverines offered him the scholarship the other day.

“He was just at a loss for words. It was so surreal for him.” His dad.

Georgia knows they have to work extra hard to pull him away from those “Big Ten” ties, but having Kirby Smart personally spend a lot of time with him during the team’s recent Junior Day was a great first step.

And when it comes to the field, he’s second to none in versatility. While he’s officially listed as an “athlete” because he can play all over the place, Georgia’s defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann wants him as a linebacker. Last season, he was everywhere, putting up 27 tackles, one sack, and two interceptions. At times, he even helped out on offense as a running back and ran some routes as a WR for his high school. All of that while running an 11.24. Safe to say that speed comes from his mama.

Because of that rare mix of size and speed, he is currently ranked as the No. 24 linebacker in the nation for the Class of 2027. Georgia is in a total recruiting war right now, fighting off other heavy hitters like Ohio State, Alabama, and Tennessee. Right now, AJ is taking his time and enjoying the recruiting process. Fans are definitely going to want to keep an eye on this recruitment as it turns into an “SEC vs. Big Ten” showdown.

Kirby Smart isn’t slowing down one bit in 2026.

Kirby Smart’s recruiting run

Right now, his biggest mission is finding a new star quarterback for the future after Jared Curtis recently decided to go elsewhere. To fix that, Georgia just landed Bryson Beaver, a talented transfer from Oregon who has four years of eligibility left. He’s seen as one of the fastest-rising QBs in the country, and the Bulldogs are counting on him to keep the offense explosive.

Over on the defensive side if things, Kirby has already locked up a “no-fly zone” for the next few years. He’s officially signed some of the best defensive backs in the nation, including Justice Fitzpatrick and Caden Harris. This 2026 class is currently ranked as one of the top five in the entire country, and a huge part of that is thanks to five-star monsters like offensive tackle Ekene Ogboko, who is the crown jewel of this year’s signing group.

Even though the current class is mostly set, the coaching staff spent this past weekend (January 24-25, 2026) hosting a “Junior Day” for the younger 2027 recruits. Their top targets right now are Kemon Spell, who is literally the No. 1 running back in the nation, and a massive offensive lineman nicknamed “Biggie” (Elijah Morrison) who can squat 600 pounds. Getting these guys on campus early is how Kirby keeps Georgia at the top of the mountain.

Finally, the Bulldogs are making sure they don’t lose their best local talent to rivals. Kirby has been personally visiting high schools across Georgia to check in on elite receivers like Jaden Upshaw and Jabari Watkins. By keeping the best players from their home state and mixing them with top transfers, Georgia is making sure they stay a championship favorite for the 2026 season and way beyond.