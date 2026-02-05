Kirby Smart on High Alert as Son of Georgia Legend Faces Legal Charges Ahead of Sophomore Season

The Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart is in a bit of a predicament once again, as he woke up to some pretty rough jail news today. The word is the son of legendary Richard Seymour, London Seymour, a legacy recruit, got into legal trouble from the past ahead of his sophomore season.

On February 4th, the college football insider Recruits released this terrific news on their X:

“Georgia freshman defensive lineman London Seymour has been arrested on 131 (yes, ONE HUNDRED AND THIRTY ONE) felony counts of property damage, per Georgia 247. He has already been released on bond.”

The red-shirted freshman got arrested on 4th of February around 9:44 at night. He’s facing 11 felony counts of second-degree criminal damage to property. As per Georgia 247, he has about 113 felony counts of property damage.

Truth be told, this is some unwanted situation to be in, especially in a state like Georgia. ‘Second-degree’ here means the damage was over $500 per count, and because there are 11 of them, this is going to cause a heck of a lot of trouble for all involved parties.

The trouble actually dates back to somewhere in the early December at the East Campus Village dorms. Apparently, there was an incident involving Seymour and a few visitors that resulted in a lot of property being trashed. While he got booked into the Athens-Clarke County Jail late at night, he was out on bond about an hour later (around 10:57).

However, just because he’s out of jail doesn’t mean he’s out of the woods with the law or the team.

This puts Coach Kirby Smart in a really tight spot. Over the last couple of years, the Bulldogs have been under a microscope for off-field issues. Honestly, ranging from racing and reckless driving to shoplifting.

Smart has been trying to fix the ‘culture’ by hitting players in their wallets, using NIL money as a way to fine them for bad behavior. But while a fine might work for a traffic ticket, 11 felony charges is a bit of a big number even for a Legacy recruit. The chances of him getting kicked out of the team are still on the table.

For the football side of things, Seymour was a three-star recruit who spent his first year learning the ropes. He was expected to really start competing for playing time this upcoming sophomore season.

Now, instead of prepping for spring practice and trying to follow in his Hall-of-Famer dad’s footsteps, his entire football career is basically on pause until The university and the court system figure out what to do with him.

The big question now is what happens next to the program’s reputation. Kirby Smart has already dismissed players recently for serious legal trouble, like Nyier Daniels back in November for breaching their zero-tolerance policy. If he lets Seymour stay, it might look like he’s going soft on a ‘legacy’ player; if he cuts him, it’s another talented body gone from the roster. It’s going to be one fascinating case.

At this point, you’ve got to feel for Kirby Smart.

The troubles Bulldogs athletes put Kirby Smart through over the last season

Kirby Smart’s Georgia Bulldogs have been in the news for all the wrong reasons lately. Since 2023, 30 legal incidents involving players and staff. Most of them are reckless driving, speeding, or racing. These days it has shifted toward more serious felony charges and behavioral offenses.

It has become a monthly headache for the head honcho. In the last four months alone, there have been three cases. Back in December, the freshman duo of Dontrell Glover and Bo Walker got arrested for misdemeanor shoplifting at an Athens Walmart. Kirby Smart made sure of internal consequences.

A month before that, Nyier Daniels got dismissed from the squad after a high -speed chase. According to cops’ reports, he allegedly reached 150 mph with younger siblings in the car. He was hit with three felonies, including child cruelty for putting his younger brother in harm’s way. –

Then you’ve got Jazhare Jackson getting arrested for felony possession of over one ounce of marijuana. Plus, Nitro Tuggle and Marques Easley both got kicked out of the team for reckless driving.

However, the Bulldogs’ coaches and the university are trying their best to prevent these things from happening. Unfortunately, there’s only so much control they can have once players are off the field.