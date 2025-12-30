Kirby Smart to Enter Sugar Bowl Without Key Offensive Starter Per Latest Injury Report Ft. Colbie Young

Kirby Smart and the No. 3 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are charging into his fifth College Football Playoff appearance with their third natty aspirations once again. But this postseason run hasn’t come without adversity. A wave of injuries has hit at the worst possible time. The most pressing concern for the coaching staff has to be the status of the starting center.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On December 29th, College football senior Pete Thamel took it to X and revealed the injury report: The biggest draw on the sheet is starting center Drew Bobo. The No. 74 hurt his foot in the final regular-season game against Georgia Tech and has been spotted wearing a walking boot. Bobo has been pretty a stud in the trenches. In 11 games, he allowed zero sacks, earning him the Outland Trophy national player of the year.

Coach Smart has pretty much confirmed that Bobo won’t be ready for their first playoff matchup, the Sugar Bowl against Ole Miss on New Year’s Day.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, who steps in for Bobo? That duty falls to redshirt freshman Malachi Toliver. He actually started in the SEC Championship game win over Alabama and did a solid job, so the team isn’t totally scrambling. Still, asking a not-so-experienced player to anchor the line in a playoff game is a big ask. The Bulldogs will need other veteran linemen to step up against the Rebles’ front-seven.

But Bobo isn’t the only one on the injury list. The Dawgs have a few other key defensive players out, including Gabe Harris (DL), Kyron Jones (DL), Gabe Harris Jr. (OLB) and Joenel Aguero (defensive back).

ADVERTISEMENT

On the bright side, a few offensive weapons like wideout Colbie Young and tight end Ethan Barbour are expected to be available and listed as probable for the game. This is the reality of college football: injuries happen. The Bulldogs have a “next man up” mentality, and they’ve shown they can handle adversity this season. Their path to a championship might have got a little tougher without their starting center. On the flip side, things aren’t all sunshine and rainbows.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Ole Miss Rebels’ injury checklist

Truth be told, it’s not all bad news for Ole Miss. But interim HC Pete Golding will need to make a few lineup tweaks for this game.

The Rebels have officially ruled a few players out for this one. The defense will be without their cornerback Cedrick Beavers. Plus, their offense takes a hit with the absence of offensive lineman John Wayne Oliver.

Additionally, linebacker Raymond Collins is listed as doubtful. Their tight end, Caleb Odom, is questionable with a shoulder injury he sustained in their last game against Tulane.

ADVERTISEMENT

The question mark over Odom’s availability is a potential concern for the passing game’s versatility.

The most important injury update for Ole Miss fans, however, is on the offensive side of the ball. Star running back Kewan Lacy, a finalist for the Doak Walker Award, is listed as probable despite a shoulder injury. Having their most explosive offensive weapon available might be the key to the Rebels’ chances. Tight end Dae’Quan Wright is also listed as probable.

While not at full strength, the Rebels appear to be in a slightly better position with their top offensive star compared to Georgia being without their starting center.