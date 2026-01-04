Kirby Smart To Lose 7 Athletes to Portal After Quadruple Blow to Georgia

Kirby Smart enters his 11th season with the Georgia Bulldogs, but the portal showed no mercy on Day 1. After watching 20 players walk last season, the wounds are still fresh. And Day 1 of this cycle is already raising eyebrows with a quadruple loss after the Sugar Bowl. So what’s the damage this time?

The first one from Smart’s squad to enter the portal on January 3 is linebacker Kris Jones. After flipping from inside linebacker to outside linebacker, the 2024 signee logged plenty of reps this season.

A former four-star out of Stafford, Va., the 6-foot-2, 230-pound defender logged snaps in all games this season, totaling seven tackles and five quarterback pressures. His freshman year was spent rehabbing a foot injury that forced him to redshirt.

“He helps us because he has length”, Smart told reporters in an interview back in August. “He has the ability to play on tackles, does some packages on third down that allow him to play stack back and rush from standing up, things he’s done in the past.”

According to On3’s Pete Nakos’ reporting on January 3, reserve safety Jaden Harris expressed his intention of testing the water outside of Smart’s squad. After a year at Smart’s squad and a preserved redshirt, the former Miami Hurricanes defensive back was expected to provide depth at safety and STAR.

Instead, Resean Dinkins climbed the depth chart and claimed the STAR role. Maybe that’s what pushed the player to jump out of Smart’s program.

Offensive lineman Nyier Daniels also entered the transfer portal after being dismissed by Smart. Daniels was arrested in November and faced 13 charges, including felony fleeing from a police officer.

Georgia’s portal departures continued, with reserve defensive lineman Jordan Thomas announcing his transfer plans. The 6-foot-5, 315-pound redshirt freshman from Hackensack, N.J., confirmed the move to On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

With Christen Miller potentially heading to the NFL, Thomas had an opening to push for a starting defensive tackle spot. Still, Smart’s loaded room featuring Xzavier McLeod, Elijah Griffin, and Miami transfer Josh Horton likely convinced him that a clearer path to playing time exists elsewhere.

Reserve running back Roderick Robinson entered the transfer portal on January 2 after a limited but eventful season in Athens. The San Diego native totaled 22 yards on six carries, highlighted by a one-yard touchdown grab against Alabama in the SEC title game.

He saw action in 10 games, including the Sugar Bowl loss to Ole Miss. But injuries, including ankle and toe issues, repeatedly slowed his momentum. Georgia cornerback Daniel Harris is also portal-bound after a turning point game at Tennessee, where he allowed three receptions for 87 yards and two scores in the Bulldogs’ 44-41 OT win.

That night opened the door for others, with Daylen Everette locking down the CB room and Joenel Aguero, Ellis Robinson IV, and Demello Jones earning increased snaps.

Smart’s former four-star tight end Pearce Spurlin was initially medically disqualified at Georgia due to a heart condition. After later receiving medical clearance, he has announced his intention to enter the transfer portal.

Now, what about the Bulldogs’ portal targets?

Kirby Smart’s plan to fix the damage

As Smart navigates the transfer portal, certain positions demand immediate attention. Wide receiver is one of them. Georgia could be staring at a major talent drain this offseason. Colbie Young and Noah Thomas are exhausting their eligibility. Zachariah Branch is potentially jumping to the NFL a year early.

But looks like Smart has already set his target on Jayce Brown, the star Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver who has hit the transfer portal. For anyone new to Brown’s game, the numbers tell the story.

Despite battling injuries throughout 2025, he ranked among the nation’s most efficient receivers, averaging 2.93 yards per route run, over 17 yards per catch, and more than five yards after the catch per reception.

Smart has already made a grand move for his next target, former USC Trojans cornerback Braylon Conley. He, along with Clemson Tigers safety Khalil Barnes are expected in Athens this weekend.

The Donte Williams factor could play a major role in Georgia’s pursuit of Conley, as Williams recruited him heavily before joining Smart’s staff. Barnes is a different story. The Athens kid has been on Georgia’s radar for years and spent time on campus during his high school days.

Kirby Smart now faces a defining portal challenge- replacing exits with better fits.