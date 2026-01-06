Kirby Smart To Make Big Move for SEC Transfer After Latest WR Update

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs could be staring at the same wide receiver problem all over again, eerily similar to what plagued them during their 2024 campaign. Within 6 days of losing to Ole Miss in the first round of the playoffs, the Bulldogs firsthand saw reliable hands like Oscar Delp (TE), Zachariah Branch, and Dillon Bell walk away. That sudden WR exodus has pushed Kirby Smart to aggressively hunt what could be the SEC’s best deep-threat replacement.

On January 5, Georgia’s WR1 Zachariah Branch officially declared his pursuit of the NFL dream. The 5’11 wideout ended the season with nearly 811 yards, six touchdowns, and a record-breaking 81 receptions. The most by a Bulldog since 1986.

With Branch gone, the last thing Kirby Smart wants is a receiver room plagued by drops. To replace their WR1, Kirby Smart’s going for an old-school style receiver in Vanderbilt’s Tre Richardson as per On3. The good news for the Bulldogs: Richardson got scheduled to be in Athens today for an official visit.

Richardson’s football journey is one of those grind-it-out stories. He started playing ball at the junior college level (Hutchinson Community College), moved to D2 (Washburn University), and worked his way all the way to the SEC.

The Topeka native is part of the reason for Diego Pavia’s Heisman trip to New York. The former Vandy WR snagged 46 passes for over 800 yards and 7 touchdowns. He literally proved that he could handle the step up in competition with no problem. Throughout his career, he’s racked up a ton of all-purpose yards and earned major recognition as a top-tier return specialist.

If you really break it down, Richardson’s literally a clone of Zachariah Branch with just probably higher upside. The similarities are obvious as they come: both are pretty much the same size (5’10-ish) and have that electric, game-breaking speed, both running the 100-meter dash in a super fast 10.33 seconds. They’re the classic “space weapon” guys you want with the ball in their hands, and both are great at returning kicks and punts.

The biggest difference? Opportunity.

Zachariah was involved in Georgia’s offense far more than Tre Richardson was at Vanderbilt. The reception totals speak for themselves: Zachariah Branch (81), Tre Richardson (42). Almost double.

The logical reasoning is that if you put Tre Richardson in Zachariah Branch’s shoes, there’s no reason he shouldn’t challenge Branch’s 81-reception mark, push for 1,000 yards, or even touch double-digit touchdowns next season. He has collected wide-receiver awards or honors at every pit stop leading up to Vanderbilt: first-team NJCAA All-American as a return specialist (2023) and first-team All-MIAA at wide receiver (2024).

Even Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea needed only one week of camp to see it:

“At this point, the sky is the limit on that. He’s made plays in practice. He’s outrun angles. His speed shows up. He’s got a good catch radius and I think a natural catching ability. There’s a lot to like about that.”

The only real downside for Georgia? Competition. Every S-class heavy-hitters wants a piece of him. Schools like Ohio State, Texas, and even Auburn are hell-bent on landing him, which shouldn’t come as any surprise. Now it’s up to Kirby Smart and wide receivers coach James Coley to make the most of his visit.

That being said, he isn’t the only wideout the Bulldogs are targeting.

Georgia Bulldogs’ portal wideouts track:

The Bulldogs are focused on a few specific guys. One top target is Kwazi Gilmer from UCLA; he was a leading receiver for the Bruins last year and is actually visiting Georgia today! They are also looking at Terrell Anderson from NC State, a player they liked a lot in high school who excels at contested catches. Another interesting target is Jaylen Mbakwe from Alabama, a former five-star talent who could visit Athens soon.

The recruiting doesn’t stop there. The Bulldogs are also making a strong push for Isiah Canion from Georgia Tech, a local kid with plenty of experience. Jayce Brown from Kansas State, a highly-rated four-star prospect, is also set to check out the school. Plus, they expect a visit from Jeremy Scott out of South Alabama, a tall receiver who can stretch the field.

Basically, Georgia is super serious about finding 2-3 impact players to fill those big shoes from Day 1. They’ve lost five of their top six pass catchers, so landing a few of these portal wideouts is a top priority if the Bulldogs are serious about their natty run next season.