Kirby Smart’s DB Who Lost Father & Sibling at Young Age, Makes Emotional Life Admission

The journey through the transfer portal is often about opportunity, but for Ja’Marley Riddle, it’s an emotional affair. While players who flipped programs have bigger dreams to chase, Kirby Smart’s latest Georgia addition’s move is a promise he made to the two most important men he lost.

“My why, honestly, I say it’s my brother and my dad, both of them, they had passed when I was younger,” said Riddle in the Gloryglorygeorgia.com interview when asked about his inspiration to choose football. “I just always loved football. My brother told me, ‘Never quit.’ So just trying to make it to the league.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Riddle was the third commitment in Smart’s 2026 transfer portal class. Once a three-star out of Camden County, Riddle wasted no time shining at ECU and finished the year as a First-Team All-AAC selection. Georgia’s defensive back was ranked No. 303 transfer in the country and the No. 22 safety in 247 Sports’ ranking. In the past two seasons, Riddle became a defensive cornerstone at East Carolina, posting over 60 tackles in consecutive seasons and leading the team with 70 tackles and three interceptions in 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Born in Kingsland, the 6’0 and 182-pounder was a two-sport athlete who played football and basketball in Camden County High School. Over 27 games, he made himself a strong reputation as a reliable presence on defense. Riddle piled up 90 tackles, 55 of them solo, showing both toughness at the point of attack and discipline in space.

Along with the stats, he is bringing his instincts with him to Georgia. On tape, Riddle showed fluid hips and the speed to run step-for-step downfield. He tracks the ball well in the air and turns opportunities into plays. Now that’s no surprise for someone whose stats sheets show six interceptions in two seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Similar to the Georgia defensive back, Indiana’s EJ Williams found his motivation at home. His father’s enthusiasm for football planted the interest in the Hoosiers wide receiver. He pursued the sport as a way to honor his father after his demise.

“I play football for my father, who passed away when I was eight years old,” Williams said. “He loved the game a lot.”

ADVERTISEMENT

So, who are the other transfers from Kirby Smart’s portal haul to keep an eye on?

ADVERTISEMENT

Impactful additions to Kirby Smart’s portal class

Georgia also addressed needs at wide receiver by adding Georgia Tech’s Isiah Canion and bolstered the defensive line with Auburn’s Amaris Williams. The Bulldogs were in need of filling the gaps at the wide receiver positions since Smart lost six of its top seven pass catchers from this past season. Zachariah Branch stepped into the 2026 NFL Draft, while Dillon Bell, Colbie Young, and Noah Thomas ran out of their collegiate eligibility.

Canion gave Georgia Tech a dependable weapon all year, recording 33 catches, 480 yards, and four touchdowns. His reliability carried into rivalry week, where he pulled in four passes for 54 yards against Smart’s program. Change came to Georgia’s defensive line this offseason. Christen Miller made the jump to the 2026 NFL Draft, Jordan Thomas transferred to South Carolina, but Xzavier McLeod chose continuity, announcing his return to Athens.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, Kirby Smart went on to fill the existing gap with Williams. As a freshman, his impact was limited, finishing with just seven tackles and half a sack while finding his footing. Fast forward to 2025, and he became more disruptive, coming up with nine solo tackles and two sacks.

Out of the group, Ja’Marley Riddle steps forward with purpose. He aims to impress Kirby Smart while honoring two pillars of support watching over him from the heavens.