Kirby Smart’s Georgia to Face 3 Non-Conference Powerhouses in Toughest College Football Schedule

The Georgia Bulldogs barely made it out alive with the SEC Championship this season, finishing with a 12–2 record. Despite how brutal their schedules have been over the years, you need to give it to Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs for racking 8 double-digit win seasons in the last 10 years, including their active five-year streak. But unfortunately, five years down the line, along with the new nine-team conference schedule, that would be borderline impossible.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Georgia football fans are looking at the year 2030 on the calendar and probably feeling a mix of excitement and pure stress. Usually, teams schedule one big “powerhouse” game to start the season. But Georgia is currently set to host both the Clemson Tigers and the Ohio State Buckeyes at home within the first three weeks. That means the Bulldogs will be welcoming some of the biggest names in the sport to Athens before the leaves even start to change color.

On top of those massive home games, Georgia still has its annual “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate” rivalry game against Georgia Tech to close out the year. Facing three major non-conference programs in a single season is almost unheard of in modern college football.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most teams try to balance their schedule with a few easier wins to keep their players healthy, but the 2030 slate looks like a gauntlet from start to finish.

To make it worse, the SEC has officially moved to a nine-game conference schedule as of 2026. This creates a bit of a math problem. College teams only play 12 regular-season games, but if you count nine SEC games plus the four non-conference games currently on Georgia’s 2030 schedule, you get 13.

ADVERTISEMENT

So something has to give. Some fans are wondering if one of these legendary matchups will end up being cancelled or they would simply remove North Texas A&M from there.

It’s surreal to think about it. As if playing a full 9-SEC schedule isn’t enough already, then this? The Bulldogs might need to go beyond to get double-digit wins in place. Obviously, it would be a dream for fans, and more importantly TV networks, but a total nightmare for the players’ bodies and the coaches trying to navigate a path to the College Football Playoff. But surely, by then the playoffs might have expanded to 24 or even 32 teams.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Then again, there’s such as over-powered opponents for the Bulldogs. If they manage to survive a year like that with playoff contention, there would be no doubt Kirby Smart would still be the highest paying head coach in college football.

The Bulldogs’ difficult non-conference matchups for the next five years.

Georgia is basically turning the next decade into a “Tour de Force” of college football. Starting with that Florida State series in 2027 and 2028, the Dawgs aren’t playing it safe. While there’s some chatter about moving one of those FSU games to a neutral site like Tampa to handle the new SEC rules, it’s still one of the most anticipated matchups on the Georgia Football Schedule.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2029, the Bulldogs are set to travel to Death Valley on Sept. 15, 2029. This is the first leg of their new home-and-home series with the Tigers. After hosting the Buckeyes in that intriguing 2030 season, Georgia makes the return trip to the Horseshoe in Columbus on August, probably. It will be Georgia’s first-ever trip to Ohio Stadium.

The rivalry stays hot into the next decade with another home-and-home set. Georgia hosts Clemson at Sanford Stadium on September of 2032, and then heads back to Clemson on September of 2033.

To make all of this work with the new nine-game SEC conference slate, Georgia has actually had to cancel some other games. For example, like their series with Louisville and NC State. They are clearly prioritizing these “heavy hitter” games against the biggest brands in the sport. If you’re a Georgia fan, you might want to start saving up your travel money now, because these road trips are going to be legendary.