Kirby Smart’s Georgia Turns Heads With Multiple 5-Stars Trending to Athens NL

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs’ recruiting weekend (February 1) had Bulldog Nation in happy tears. 25 of the country’s top high school players from the 2027 and 2028 classes showed up for their Junior Day in Athens. Word around town is Kirby Smart has already won the hearts of not one but multiple five-stars.

The pinnacle of the trip had to be landing a commitment from Kemon Spell, the nation’s No. 1 running back for the class of 2027. Spell is a total powerhouse who put up insane numbers in high school. The Crown RB recorded 1,755 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns in his junior season despite missing five games. It didn’t take much convincing for the Bulldogs, as he signed with the program just hours after his recruiting visit.

Getting Spell on board is going to do wonders because he’s actually the first five-star recruit to join Georgia’s 2027 class. He was originally considering heading to Penn State for a while. But after they made some coaching changes, he reopened his recruitment.

After seeing what Georgia had to offer, he decided to call Athens home. Not only did that recruitment land them in the top 10, but it also set off a domino effect among the five-star club.

The Dawgs also had their eyes on Mark Matthews, the No. 2 overall player and currently ranked as the No. 1 offensive tackle in the country. While he hasn’t committed anywhere just yet, he was a major guest during the weekend festivities. Word is, the Bulldogs won his heart on first impression.

“My first impression was that they want to win. They want to make you the best you can be, not just at football, but in life,” Matthews said. “Everything they do is about winning and doing things the right way. They want to get you to the next level. It’s a true winning culture.”

The five-star fell in love with the campus, hospitality, and how the coaches interact with him and his mom. What really stood out was the way Georgia football runs its operation and system.

“Everything they do is like the NFL,” he said. “From the coaches, to the plays they run, to the equipment they use. The way they prepare their guys for the league really stands out to me. That’s something that definitely caught my attention.”

They don’t call the Georgia Bulldogs a 33rd NFL team for no reason. Athens is the closest place you can experience the NFL within the college football realm. However, the Bulldogs aren’t alone in this high-stakes case. When you are a Florida native, schools like Miami and Florida will push hard to keep the player in the Sunshine State. Judging solely by how he feels, Georgia is right in the thick of the battle for his signature.

There were also some guns in the building. Jayden Wade, the No. 1 overall recruit for the class of 2028 and a five-star quarterback, was back on campus. He was there playing the role of an agent, trying to flip and convince recruits.

However, there are still some five stars left for Kirby Smart to grasp.

Georgia Bulldogs’ five-star wish list

Outside of Matthews, their biggest target is local DJ Jacobs, the No. 1 overall player in the nation (247Sports). He’s an incredible pass rusher from Roswell whose dad, David Jacobs, actually played for the Dawgs. He technically committed to Ohio State back in December, but Georgia will try its best to keep him home before signing day next year.

Elijah Haven, the top quarterback prospect for 2027, is a prominent name to watch. He has tallied 73 touchdowns and is in the final four schools with Georgia, Alabama, and Florida. The competition is close, and he is expected to announce his decision this spring.

Besides the headliners, the Bulldogs are keeping several other top players warm. It includes 6-foot-9 offensive tackle Joshua Sam-Epelle from Douglasville and five-star safety Chance Gilbert. With that said, Georgia’s 2027 class already ranks as the No. 2 cycle in the nation, with six solid commits already locked in. The Bulldogs can once again finish atop the nation.