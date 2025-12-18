Kirby Smart’s Loud Screams at Georgia Athletes Echo Outside Facility in Athens

If there’s one team in college football that usually, or most of the time, gets the last laugh, it’s the Georgia Bulldogs. Since the departure of Nick Saban into the sunset, the Bulldogs’ head honcho has taken over as the most demanding coach in all of college football. If you don’t believe it, just head to the University of Georgia campus.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On December 17, a Georgia superfan who goes by the username Dylan_keys26 posted on TikTok and shared with the world what Georgia players go through in practice, especially during playoff prep. “Kirby Smart absolutely ripping into the offense today lol. #GoDawgs” (Reposted on X by Athens Steve)

Kirby Smart’s screaming could reach all of Athens. If you watch the clip, you can clearly hear him yelling, “This is embarrassing, bro. You got two a*** over here. I don’t know what the f*** is going on here.” At one point, Smart is literally screaming that he shouldn’t see “not one f**ing foul.”

ADVERTISEMENT

If you ask Bulldogs players, it’s just another Wednesday for them. Kirby Smart runs his football program with David Goggins-esque intensity. He’s all about that high energy and expects his players to “play with your hair on fire” every single day.

His core philosophy is designed to prevent players from getting comfortable or even getting complacent for a minute. The goal is to make practices feel like actual games, so when the weekend arrives, the players are ready for anything.

ADVERTISEMENT

This indomitable human-spirit approach has made Georgia one of the last remaining true college football dynasties. Smart broke a national championship drought that lasted more than four decades, winning back-to-back titles in 2021 and 2022. He’s 117–20 overall and has not failed to make an SEC title game since 2021, five straight years.

Speaking of streaks, he’s also racked up at least seven straight seasons with 11 or more wins. This season is no exception, as Georgia sits at 12–1. Smart’s demands clearly paying dividends on the fields. They settled the score with Alabama for their lone loss in the SEC title game in a humiliating manner and clinched that No. 3 seed while at it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The Bulldogs’ defense allowed just 16.8 points per game, gave up an average of only 82.3 rushing yards, and the offense averaged more than 400 yards per game. The expectations has always been high. It’s national championship or bust for the Bulldogs, with roughly half of the nation’s coaches reportedly picking them to win it all.

Georgia Bulldogs natty map

The Georgia Bulldogs are set up nicely for a deep run at the 2025 national championship. As the No. 3 seed in the playoff, they get a first-round bye and head straight to the quarterfinals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their journey begins in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day. They’ll face the winner of the first-round matchup between Ole Miss and Tulane. It’s an interesting draw, especially if it ends up being Ole Miss again, since Georgia already beat them once this season. With Lane Kiffin out of the picture, it becomes even more manageable.

If they survive that game, they’ll most likely face Ohio State or the winner of Texas A&M vs. Miami in the Fiesta Bowl on January 8. The Bulldogs currently have the third-best odds at +550 to win the national title. If Georgia takes down Ohio State, their most likely opponent, they would immediately become the favorite to win it all.

The national championship game will be played in Miami on January 19, potentially against Texas Tech or even Indiana. Based on their current form and downright diabolical practices, Kirby Smart looks fully locked in to win another one.