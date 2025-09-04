Kirk Herbstreit Adds Fire to Ongoing Bill Belichick Controversy After Damage Control

Don’t know if it was quirky or not, but it was surely ‘Kirky’. The spotlight was firmly fixated on Bill Belichick during his debut as head coach of the North Carolina football. Belichick’s first foray into head coaching at the college level started sweet but quickly turned sour. During Monday night’s game of UNC vs. TCU, Kirk Herbstreit was caught saying something on the hot mic when coming back from a break. Things got so bad that the ESPN broadcast effectively gave up on the game. After an early 7-0 lead, UNC surrendered 41 unanswered points to TCU in a 48-14 rout, and the embarrassment bled from the field into the booth.

Kirk Herbstreit admitted that he was running out of things to say as the game spiraled, which was obvious. On SoonerScoop, he explained: “I was running out of things to say, so I was just counting on my guy (pet Peter) here to maybe get involved.” In a moment that went instantly viral, Herbstreit took off his headset and comically placed it on the head of his dog, Peter, who was lifted and postured as if he was calling the game. With 2 minutes left and every Bill Belichick talking point exhausted, the broadcast booth was scraping the barrel. Even in this interview, Herbstreit was bombarded by his pets, Peter and Bob.

The problem for Kirk Herbstreit came when Barstool Sports posted a clip from the broadcast with the caption “They’re bad.” The timing of the clip, with UNC trailing 41-14, made it seem like Herbstreit was calling North Carolina ‘bad’. Considering the Tar Heels looked completely outclassed, the assumption spread like wildfire. Fans pounced on the sound bite, and Belichick’s already rocky debut looked even worse. Herbstreit’s offhand words had suddenly become gasoline thrown onto the fire of a Chapel Hill meltdown.

Herbstreit quickly hit back at the speculation. “Must be a slow night… not sure why this is so confusing. I said ‘you’re bad’ to my spotter Deron for something funny he said when we were just coming back on air,” Herbstreit clarified in a post on X. He doubled down when replying to a Pardon My Take’s tweet that amplified the clip: “Manipulation at its finest!” he tweeted. In a sense, Herbstreit was fighting a battle that was already lost. The blowout itself gave the moment legs, and fans eager to pile onto UNC’s embarrassment were happy to take Herbstreit’s quip at face value. The problem wasn’t just what was said—or misheard—but the fact that the game had slipped into such irrelevance that the broadcast’s entertainment value hinged more on booth banter than on-field play.

He eventually turned the conversation toward a bigger truth about sports broadcasting. Blowouts are brutal for announcers, who must stretch limited material across dead air while keeping viewers engaged. “Instead of making up things I said, how bout giving Rece, Holly, and I some love for getting that game,” he tweeted. “Those games are by far the toughest games you announcers have to call.” He wasn’t wrong. With two minutes left in a 34-point game, most fans had tuned out mentally, if not physically. The booth was tasked with keeping the audience entertained, and in that vacuum, even an offhand line became national gossip.

Point is, even if the announcers didn’t actually call North Carolina bad, the scoreboard already had. A 48-14 thumping in Bill Belichick’s debut left no room for spin. The Tar Heels were overwhelmed, outcoached, and overmatched, and Belichick himself admitted as much, tipping his cap to Sonny Dykes. Herbstreit’s slip, whether misunderstood or misused, only amplified the frustration swirling around Chapel Hill.

It was indeed very bad for Bill Belichick

It wasn’t the announcers’ fault. It was just that kind of night in Chapel Hill. Bill Belichick’s Tar Heels struck first with a crisp opening-drive touchdown that teased hope into the home crowd. But once TCU settled in, the Horned Frogs turned the game into a demolition. They racked up 542 total yards, bullied their way to 258 rushing yards, and even scored twice on defense. By the end, they had hung the most points ever on a Belichick-coached team—a stat that’s going to sting for a long while in Carolina.

Rather than forcing empty chatter to fill dead air, he looked down, scooped up his loyal sidekick, and handed him the job. Herbstreit slipped the headset onto his beloved dog Peter, lifting him up as if the pup was calling the game himself. For a brief moment, the broadcast shifted from Belichick’s nightmare to Herbstreit’s comic relief.

And honestly? It was the perfect metaphor for the night. UNC couldn’t keep the mic on the field, so Herbstreit let the dog take it.