Kirk Herbstreit Forced to Clarify Bill Belichick Disrespect as X Clears Air on Jordon Hudson’s Ring

Bill Belichick’s debut at North Carolina started with fireworks. The Kenan Memorial Stadium was electric as Caleb Hood barreled through the line for an 8-yard rushing touchdown, giving the Tar Heels a picture-perfect kickoff to the Belichick era in college football. But as the game wore on, the team’s early energy began to fade, and the TCU Horned Frogs steadily tightened their grip. That’s when a hot mic moment ft. Kirk Herbstreit captured the drama perfectly. As ESPN returned from commercial to kick off the fourth quarter, College GameDay host Herbstreit couldn’t hide his reaction, chuckling and muttering, “They’re bad.” The comment cut through the stadium buzz, and Herbstreit was forced to take a stand

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Turns out that the first touchdown charm vanished like a puff. No sequence in Belichick’s North Carolina debut signified how poorly things went for the Tar Heels than the beginning of the second half. Herbstreit was hoping for Belichick’s boys to have a good start to the third quarter. But poor him. The exact opposite happened. It was all about the Horned Frogs’ dominance in the rest of the first half as they took a 20-7 lead into the locker room at halftime. Soon, the frustration grew bigger, and Herbstreit could no longer control himself and blurted out what he truly felt. But later on, resharing Pardon My Take’s tweet, he clarified, “Said ‘you’re bad’ to my spotter Deron for something he said as we were coming back on air. Manipulation at its finest!”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

TCU scored the next 41 points before the Tar Heels finally answered to make it 41-14. “In my opinion, the way that first half went, this is a big drive for the North Carolina defense,” said Herbstreit. While the analyst was yet to finish his praise for Belichick’s boys, TCU’s Kevorian Barnes sprinted to a 75-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second half.

Calling out his haters, who maligned his commentary, Herbstreit wrote on X, “Instead of making up things I said, how bout giving Rece, Holly, and I some love for getting through that game-those games are by far the toughest games you announcers have to call.” Why is it one of the toughest games for Herbstreit?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The ESPN College Game Day host had high hopes for the former New England Patriots head coach. On the ESPN College Football podcast, Herbstreit voted for Belichick on the “You just can’t wait to watch” segment. “I can’t wait to see this is a huge storyline and we get a chance in week one of Labor Day night to see him in a big test against TCU. Bill Belichick, the greatest coach in the NFL in the college ranks,” said the analyst. But hardly did he expect Belichick to hand him a big heartbreak. Amidst Herbstreit’s hot mic moment, Hudson has now caught up some buzz.

AD

Bill Belichick’s lady love’s mystery ring becomes the spotlight on the stands

While this clip is definitely going to do rounds on social media, with fans dropping memes on how Kirk Herbstreit was just being brutally honest. But something more interesting calls for attention among the fans. No brownie points for guessing, Belichick’s girlfriend Jordon Hudson is sending away some mystery vibes. She is letting her ring finger do all the talking.

By now, the Tar Heels fandom must be divided into parts when it comes to Belichick dating the 24-year-old. Turning a deaf ear to all the trolls, Belichick’s sweetheart was spotted on the stands, beside NBA legend Michael Jordan, who went all happy dancing after the Tar Heels’ first touchdown. And amid all these, something caught the fans’ eyes – Belichick’s lady love was spotted wearing a chunky ring.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On deeper inspection, Hudson seems to be wearing one of Belichick’s Super Bowl rings as part of her outfit for the game against the TCU Horned Frogs. Back in May, Hudson fueled engagement buzz after being photographed wearing a ring on her left ring finger. While no confirmation came from the couple, fans are now desperate to find out the mystery behind her new accessory that replaced the solitaire.

An X user tweeted the clip where Hudson is seen beside Jordan, and wrote, “She’s wearing a Super Bowl ring?” On X, Community Notes are added by readers or moderators to provide additional context or clarification about a post. Under that post, the community note read, “The Ring she is wearing is her 2021 NCA National Championship Cheerleading Ring.” Right now, the fans want the social media platform to clear the air. While the buzz continues, the couple will now be dragged through the mud as North Carolina got throttled during Bill Belichick’s debut, losing 14-48 against TCU.