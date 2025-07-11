Kirk Herbstreit Issues Emotional Lee Corso Update in Father-Son Reveal as Farewell Countdown Begins

Kirk Herbstreit had a pretty colorful career. He played quarterback for Ohio State from 1989 to 1993. After this, he began his career as a broadcaster with ESPN in 1995. But do you know what most people remember Herbstreit for? He himself admitted a funny fact. “You know what people come up to me and say? ‘Thanks for what you do with Lee Corso, and I love your dogs.’” Yes, that’s how much importance Lee Corso holds in Herbstreit’s life.

The legend mentored three football programs – Louisville, Indiana, and Northern Illinois. And was quite successful in his head coaching role. Corso is ranked as the third-winningest IU football coach and third by a Hoosiers football coach in wins over Purdue. His fame skyrocketed after he switched to broadcasting. And Herbstreit thanks the universe for this switch. Otherwise, he would have lost a parent whom he met in his professional journey. The College GameDay host still remembers the day from 29 years ago. Back in 1996, Herbstreit was struggling for a breakthrough in the broadcaster’s role.

via Imago January 09, 2025: ESPN College GameDay analyst Lee Corso during NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Penn State Nittany Lions at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. /CSM. – ZUMAc04_ 20250109_zma_c04_407 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

On one fine day, he went for an audition at the ESPN office. By then, Corso had been reigning in the broadcasting world and had become a famous face for ESPN. Having an eye for real talent, he knew that Herbstreit was the one and said, “I knew, when I first met him, that he would be a star in television.” To this day, Herbstreit carries Corso’s teachings with him. “He’d kind of raise his hand and say, ‘Sweetheart, sweetheart, remember: We’re in the entertainment business, and football is our vehicle.’ It was almost like Don Corleone talking.” But beyond profession, Corso has been a father figure in Herbstreit’s life. On the July 1st episode of the Net Positive podcast, he recalled the good old days. “We would go to a photoshoot or a commercial out in LA and be in the back of a car going to the shoot.”

Herbstreit continued, “And I didn’t know him that well early, and I started talking to him about getting married. And then a year or two later, having kids and my kids were premature by about 11-12 weeks, and they’re born two pounds, and I was talking to him about going through that as a young dad. And he listened, and he gave great information. It was like you were talking to Don Corleone, or it’s like petting his cat. He’s like listening, you’re pouring your heart out to him. And what I found was over the time he almost became like a second father to me.” While Corso took Herbstreit under his wings, guiding him to excel in his role as a broadcaster, in his personal life, he held his hand through the darkest of times.

But things changed when the 89-year-old legendary broadcaster suffered partial paralysis after a stroke in 2009. Corso slowly started to move away from all the spotlight. That’s because his health did not permit him to shoot a full 3-hour-long broadcast. Herbstreit, with a heavy heart shared, “Then he had a stroke, and then the relationship kind of reversed where he needed me a little bit, and we never talked about it, but I just being a friend to him.” As Herbstreit still draws inspiration from his glory days with Corso, college football prepares for a moment that’s both historic and heart-wrenching.

The end of the Lee Corso era draws near

Most fans remember the Ohio State vs. Penn State game at Ohio Stadium that took place on October 5, 1996. Corso first wore a mascot’s headgear, signaling his choice of which team would win that day’s big game. As heartbreaking as it might sound, Corso will be donning his last headgear on Saturday, Aug. 30, in front of 100,000-plus fans at Ohio Stadium when the Buckeyes host the Texas Longhorns.

Back in April, ESPN had already announced his retirement. Last month, they confirmed that their first College GameDay of this season, unfortunately, will mark Corso’s final GameDay show. From the advent of GameDay in 1987, Corso has worn 430 mascot headgear. And among them, the Ohio State Buckeyes lead the race. As per the reports, among the 69 different schools’ amscot headgears that Corso has worn, the Brutus Buckeye headgear count is 45 times. Now that the legend‘s farewell is drawing near, how will the college football world remember him?

A kind-hearted and genuine person who not only preached about respecting others, but followed it himself. A user named “ShakeMyHeadSadly” shared his first encounter with Lee Corso, which was no less than a dream-come-true moment. He recalled, “I first met Lee Corso my freshman year at Indiana University. I was a journalism student and I went to do an interview with him. I was very nervous. But he was extremely patient and supportive. In my mind, Lee Corso is genuinely a truly nice human being and I will forever be a fan.” While Corso takes his final bow, one wish still lingers. His son Dan longed for a Tallahassee homecoming that never came.