Kirk Herbstreit’s Son Shares True Feelings on Kyle Whittingham’s Michigan Rebuild: “He’s Trying”

Of all the coaching changes that happened last season, Michigan’s hiring of Kyle Whittingham stood out like a sore thumb. Many regarded this to be a gamble, as the program was going to be handed over to a coach who came from the Big 12. However, the Wolverines are giving their new head coach a solid chance. Kirk Herbstreit’s son, Chase, gave his honest review of Whittingham.

“What I’ve noticed is like he’s trying to bring that old-school Michigan, just like hard football back into the culture,” the freshman quarterback told Wolverines Wire. “And I feel like he’s doing a pretty good job. I think he said it earlier today, he wants the team to be player-led. He wants the players to lead stuff and not the coaches.”

It’s been some time since fans have seen this old-school Michigan. This is one of the country’s most storied teams, and has been synonymous with excellence. The Wolverines punched College Football Playoffs tickets in three consecutive seasons from 2021-23 under Jim Harbaugh. But ever since then, Michigan football seems to be falling off the map. A scandal-rocked 2024 and 2025 have caused so much damage to the program that the future looks bleak.

The road ahead for Whittingham is steep, but he is seasoned enough to navigate it. He might be the second-longest tenured head coach walking in at Ann Arbor. Whittingham also has the record of being the second among active Big 12 head coaches in career victories at the FBS level (167). During his tenure, Utah was never able to get into the playoffs, but he did come close to making the cut.

Spring practice at Michigan will show fans how Whittingham has ushered in changes. Under the previous regime, the 15 spring practices were more about shaking up the depth chart than naming starters. But Michigan’s new offensive coordinator, Jim Harding, sees it differently. He hopes to walk out of April with five of them.

“I’d like to establish the starting five where you feel good that when you go into fall camp, those are the guys that are working together immediately from day one,” Harding said.

This shows that Whittingham is taking the player-led concept seriously. He is creating a competitive environment from the beginning itself, and has singled out his team leaders. Whittingham has already announced the spring captains and members of the leadership council. Junior running back Jordan Marshall and sophomore quarterback Bryce Underwood will be the offensive captains, while fifth-year safety Rod Moore and senior defensive tackle Trey Pierce will lead the charge on defense.

“I think like when you have players leading the team, you’ll be more successful than coaches trying to drag you out and like do work that you don’t want to,” Chase added.

Trying is the best word that describes Kyle Whittingham’s situation. He has never been on a stage as big as Michigan’s, and is burdened with having to improve the public perception of the program as well. And, he has to do it all while facing a difficult schedule this year.

Kyle Whittingham gets welcomed with a brutal schedule and a talented roster in Ann Arbor

Whittingham’s debut as Michigan head coach will very likely be a rocky one. Among the toughest tests on Michigan’s schedule are Oklahoma, which visits Ann Arbor on Sept. 12 for the second leg of a home-and-home series, Penn State on Oct. 17, Indiana on Oct. 24, a road trip to Oregon on Nov. 14, and the season-ending showdown at Ohio State on Nov. 28. Last year, the Sooners were able to defeat Michigan commandingly. And considering the momentum Indiana is on, the Wolverines will enter the game as a clear underdog.

Whittingham can only depend on the talent in the Michigan team to complete the 2026 season with as little damage as possible. He still has great QB in Bryce Underwood, who is no longer an inexperienced rookie. Then there is running back Savion Hiter, the consensus No. 1 running back in the 2026 class, who is stepping in with a “day-one starter” hype. Kyle Whittingham also brought in wide receiver J.J. Buchanan. He led all freshman tight ends in the country in receiving yards and touchdowns last season.

“They will be super physical,” ESPN’s Greg McElroy predicted. “They’ll be very well-coached. They have a quarterback that can win the game by himself if he gets hot. And if Bryce Underwood can take that leap, Michigan is not just a contender, they are a team that’s gonna break someone’s heart in the quarterfinals.”

The talent in Ann Arbor is undeniable. But as Chase Herbstreit pointed out, the real difference could be the freedom Kyle Whittingham gives his players to help lead the program. We have to wait and watch how this leap of faith pans out for Michigan and its new head coach.