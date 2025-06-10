Kirk Herbstreit’s Son’s Heart Failure Urges Him to Make Major Demand for Ryan Day’s Ohio State

Kirk Herbstreit’s voice cracked a little more than usual that night in February. And it had nothing to do with a sideline report or a dramatic play. It was personal. His son Zak had just come home from the hospital in late 2023 after battling a serious heart issue that nearly required a transplant. A tight end for Ohio State, Zak had quietly faced the kind of fight that dwarfs anything found in a fourth quarter. His football career took a toll—he barely saw action in 2024 and eventually had to step away from the game. For Herbstreit, a Buckeye through and through, the emotional gravity of that championship night wasn’t just about football. It was about family too.

Speaking to Ryan Hawk on The Learning Leader Show, Kirk Herbstreit revealed he couldn’t stop the tears when Ohio State captured the national title. And he didn’t just stop there. He had a bold suggestion—more like a demand. “They should write a movie script on really that story,” he said, eyes likely still wet from that confetti-soaked celebration.

Herbstreit explained that after all the vitriol toward Ryan Day, including online calls to fire the head coach, the Buckeyes walked into those late-season matchups—Tennessee, Oregon, Texas in Dallas, and finally Notre Dame in the title game—with something to prove.

“When talking to James Laurinaitis and a lot of players, when they came out and saw all that orange after all the noise on social media about fire Ryan Day, they were kind of like everybody. And I knew that was like lighting a fuse,” he shared. What followed was the stuff of legend.

Kirk Herbstreit, who’s called games for decades, said it was the culmination of emotion and storytelling that overwhelmed him. “I try so hard to be impartial. I try so hard to be just objective and fair. It’s almost like the culmination of just a release because you’re looking at confetti coming down, and you’re seeing all that go on with these players who had everybody against them, and they had their moment,” he said.

“I was just happy. It was what a story for them. They should write a movie script on really that story.” But then it hit even closer to home. “My son, he had heart failure. He almost faced a heart transplant. That being a part of it, looking down, seeing him, you know just all kinds of stuff that was going on, and it was just like all of that at once.” And when Scott Van Pelt asked him what he was feeling, Herbstreit had no words—just pure emotion. “It was really cool. I’ve done this 29 years. That’ll be one of my favorite memories.”

For Zak, the road forward will be long, but the path in pads has ended. After participating in just two games as a reserve in 2024, he retired from football due to lingering health concerns. Still, his name carries weight—not just as Herbstreit’s son, but as part of the 2024 national title team.

The story of this Ohio State Buckeyes squad already reads like a Hollywood script, but luckily, Buckeye Nation didn’t have to wait long to relive it. The program dropped a gripping 25-minute documentary across social platforms in the days after the win. Packed with behind-the-scenes clips and pregame huddles, the film showed how a team that once looked fractured found unity in belief and fire in doubt.

Ryan Day, under heavy scrutiny early on, delivered the redemption arc most never saw coming. The coach often said this group had the talent but needed to come together to tap into it fully. “Year in and year out, this is the most talented program in the league and one of the most talented in the nation,” he stated. “The question every season is just if they can arrange that talent the right way.” The answer is, they did.

The locker room mantra revolved around brotherhood, trust, and love—sentiments that turned raw talent into relentless execution. Whether it was QB Will Howard’s calm leadership or the team’s emotional buy-in, Day’s crew found their rhythm and reminded everyone why OSU belongs in the elite tier.

Netflix clearly saw the cinematic value, too. “The Heart of the Buckeyes: A Journey Through Team and Band” is already in production, slated to debut in 2025. The doc will dig even deeper, placing Howard at the center and tracing the arcs that led to one of the most emotional championships in recent memory.

