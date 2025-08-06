Kirk Herbstreit’s Son’s New Career Triggers SEC Personality to Make Harsh Confession After Nepotism Shouts

Tea of the day (College football media edition): One of college football’s golden boys just made a move—not on the field, but in front of the camera. No, it’s not Prime’s son this time. This one comes with khakis, a mic, and a last name that’s louder than a marching band on rivalry week. While the world preps for kickoff, Zak Herbstreit—son of Kirk Herbstreit—just landed a gig that’s got fans chirpin’ nepotism from the nosebleeds. And one SEC voice just cracked the mic with a confession that made things even messier.

Kirk Herbstreit’s son is officially stepping into the spotlight, but this time with a podcast instead of pads. The 2024 National Champ and former Buckeyes tight end is trading cleats for a camera after a heart condition cut his playing days short. On August 4, On3 announced that Zak will join as a national college football analyst and podcast host. His main project? A new YouTube show called Off Script with Zak Herbstreit, designed to bring player-to-player convos, inside-the-locker-room vibes, and the type of sideline sauce you don’t get on ESPN—all from the man who literally lived it.

Now before you cue the confetti, not everyone’s throwing a parade. While Zak got his flowers from papa Kirk (“Go gettem!!”), the Internet had different opinions. Fans pulled up with pitchforks, tossing out labels like “Neapolitan hire” and asking if Kirk gets a referral bonus. It didn’t take long before one big-time SEC media personality (founder of SEC Unfiltered) chimed in with a tweet that slapped harder than Jack Sawyer’s fourth-quarter strip sack against Texas. “Zak Herbstreit may end up being a fantastic add to On3 and I respect any entrepreneur’s decision to hire who they see fit for their company’s growth. That said, shit like this is why I decided to go independent instead of following the traditional route in sports media.” Boy, that’s one way to throw a digital uppercut.

Let’s be real, the tweet had layers. It read like a compliment but tasted like a Prime Federer Rogers’ backhand. Sure, it gave Zak a slight nod, but the real message? SEC Unfiltered’s top dog isn’t buying the “merit over name” narrative. In his eyes, the hiring move is just more of the same: sports media recycling the same last names while young journos with no famous bloodlines hustle for scraps. Makes sense.

But let’s not write Zak off just yet. The former Natty winner (Irony) isn’t coming in totally raw. He majored in marketing at OSU, played on a natty squad, and was part of the Buckeyes coaching staff post-retirement. What people are actually mad about isn’t the hire itself—they’re upset he walked into a spotlight role. Not many fresh out of college land their own show at On3, ESPN, or any major outlet without climbing the ranks first.

He may not have a J-school degree or five years of sideline hits, but he’s got the sport in his DNA. And no cap, the Herbstreit name might open the door, but it won’t keep it open. This industry’s cutthroat. If Zak flops, he’ll be gone faster than a redshirt QB after spring camp.

So what exactly does Zak Herbstreit do at On3, and how did he do on his first day at the office?

Zak’s new gig is centered around his YouTube show, Off Script with Zak Herbstreit. Think of it like College GameDay, but without the suits and scripted soundbites. He’ll be traveling to the biggest matchups in the country, getting behind-the-scenes looks, and chopping it up with players, coaches, and big-time voices in the sport (per On3). The goal? Make Saturdays feel even more electric by showing fans what’s happening off-camera. The first episode dropped August 4th, with Zak sitting down one-on-one with Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin.

And here’s the twist—he didn’t bomb.

Zak kept it real, leaning into a chill, player-to-player energy that felt less like a show and more like a sideline chat after practice. He asked Sayin about fall camp pressure, the Michigan rivalry, and QB1 expectations—nothing wild, but all solid. Sayin opened up, and it felt authentic, not like PR fluff. The chemistry between them hit because they’ve both worn that OSU jersey. Zak knew the lingo, didn’t try to flex insider clout, and let Sayin do most of the talking. Smart move.

But it wasn’t perfect. Zak’s pacing was off at times. A few awkward pauses here and there. Rookie jitters, probably. Delivery wasn’t crisp, and there were moments where you could almost hear the wheels turning in his head. Some viewers picked up on it too, noting the lack of polish. But honestly? For a debut episode, he cleared the bar. It had potential. With some reps and media coaching, he might just figure it out.

There’s something about hearing football talk from someone who’s just been in the trenches. And On3’s banking on that. Their CEO, Shannon Terry, said it straight up: “His ability to connect with today’s college stars will bring a fresh and authentic perspective.” Still, authenticity don’t pay rent. And Zak’s needs have to earn his spot the hard way. Because let’s be honest, as long as his last name is Herbstreit, the nepo-hire label ain’t going anywhere. It’s a double-edged sword. One hand, he gets opportunities most kids would kill for. Other hand, every misstep gets magnified. Every W gets asterisked. That’s the trade-off.