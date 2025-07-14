Kyle Whittingham Bets on Devon Dampier as Utah Seeks Redemption From Cam Rising Fallout

Some scars don’t heal with time—they get covered in fresh turf and lined up for a new season. That’s where Utah football finds itself heading into 2025. After a promising 4-0 start last year, the Utes crashed hard, dragged down by injuries, inconsistency, and the prolonged twilight of Cam Rising’s college career. But now? Kyle Whittingham has handed the keys to Devon Dampier, and there’s a quiet storm brewing in Salt Lake City.

On July 13th, Phile Steele hopped onto 365Sports podcast and talked about Utah Utes’ 2025 season. The host, David Smoak laid started off strong against Kyle Whittingham’s 2024 disastrous campaign: “Kyle Whittingham, Utah, was a disaster. And they also were almost all but held hostage because of the Cam Rising injury—and was he available or not. He—today, he miserable. He was still miserable and should be miserable because Utah has been good, as you know, under him. But he likes what he has with Dampier, and he also said that he might have the best offensive line he’s ever had, and he’s been coaching, as you know, for quite some time.”

Cam Rising was supposed to be the guy. A gritty, battle-hardened quarterback with a reputation for making clutch throws and dragging Utah to wins they had no business securing. But 2024 was a script full of crossed-out pages. Rising re-injured himself early after a 5-TD opener, tried to return midseason but blew his leg out against Arizona State, and then snapped a leg on his first drive back.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Utah Football (@utahfootball)

By the end of the season, Utah’s offense was so broken they were trotting out their fifth-string QB like it was a spring scrimmage. The Utes closed the season 5-7, missing a bowl for the first time in over a decade. Diabolical.

Whittingham, a man with the poker face of a Vegas lifer, was visibly frustrated all season. But he’s not one to sulk. He made two major moves. First, he ditched the complex system that needed a magician like Rising and brought in Jason Beck, the offensive mind behind New Mexico’s top-5 national offense in 2024. Second? He brought in Beck’s magician—Devon Dampier. And according to folks like Phil Steele, Utah might’ve just hit the transfer portal jackpot.

Phile Steele started with praise: “I look for much better quarterback play. Now they bring in Devon Dampier from New Mexico, who shocked me last year. I did not expect New Mexico to have the type of production they had—he was outstanding.” Dampier isn’t your typical Utah quarterback. He’s not some towering pocket passer. He’s 5’11”, built like a tailback, and moves like a joystick on cheat mode. At New Mexico, he racked up 1,166 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns—yes, as a QB—while also throwing darts downfield.

What makes this bet bolder? Whittingham might have the best O-line he’s ever coached. Spencer Fano, Caleb Lomu, Tanoa Togiai—big men who eat blitzes for breakfast. Steele calls it the best offensive line in the Big 12. Add Ryan Davis (Dampier’s go-to target at New Mexico), Wayshawn Parker from Wazzu (5.4 YPC), and red zone terror Dallen Bentley at tight end—this offense could be fireworks.

Defensively, Whittingham is still doing Whittingham things. Utah allowed the third-fewest points per game in the Big 12 last season despite playing musical chairs at QB. The unit ranked second nationally in first downs allowed and top-3 in third-down defense. Now with 17 starters returning, including a nasty front seven, this defense isn’t just solid—it’s terrifying.

Phil Steele thinks this is redemption season. “Utah was my pick to win the Big 12 last year,” he said. “They disappointed. But this year, they live up to the billing.” The schedule helps. Unlike last year, Utah gets five Big 12 games at home and winnable road trips. Kansas? Beatable. West Virginia? Doable. BYU? Always personal. FanDuel gives Utah +600 odds to win the Big 12. That’s tied for second-best. Phil Steele ranks them No. 18 nationally.

Utah Utes 2025 season: preview and schedule breakdown

The Utes don’t just want revenge—they’ve built a roadmap for it. The Big 12 slate dropped, and Utah’s schedule gives them every shot to cook. They open with UCLA in Pasadena, then it’s Cal Poly at home—a tune-up. The biggest early test? Wyoming on the road. Laramie altitude and all, but it’s manageable.

Conference play starts spicy: Texas Tech at home on Sept. 20. That’s followed by West Virginia away—a team Utah’s beaten every time they’ve met. Then comes the real meat: Arizona State on Oct. 11 at home. Last year, ASU smacked Utah 27–19 in Tempe.

Then the Rivalry. Oct. 18 in Provo against BYU. The Utes lead the all-time series 62-36-4 and have won 13 of the last 16. Bragging rights and momentum—both on the line. After that? It’s a homestand: Colorado (Oct. 25), then Cincinnati (Nov. 1)—their first-ever meeting.

The final stretch? Tough, but not brutal. They get a bye before heading to Baylor on Nov. 15—Waco’s always tricky. Kansas State comes to Rice-Eccles for Utah’s home finale on Nov. 22, and then it’s either Nov. 28 or 29 at Kansas to close the regular season. Ceiling? Big 12 title. Floor? 7-8 wins. If Utah survives with 2 losses or fewer, they’re in Arlington for the Big 12 title game.