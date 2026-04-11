Kyle Whittingham Gets Big Update on New Michigan Star Who Suffered Season-Ending Injury Last Season

The Michigan Wolverines’ front seven is undergoing a massive overhaul after losing key veterans like Derrick Moore and Jaishawn Barham. But just as the defensive line started looking like a major question mark, head coach Kyle Whittingham got the exact news he needed. It appears that his star edge rusher is bouncing back faster than expected.

On April 10, a Michigan insider who goes by the name of Brice Marich hopped onto his X handle and shared the most anticipated update on the transfer.

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“#Michigan EDGE John Henry Daley, who suffered a season-ending injury back in November at Utah, is ahead of the curve with his recovery and now expected to have no limitations by the end of May, according to a source.” he tweeted.

John Henry Daley was having an absolute year for the Utah Utes last season. The Utes EDGE was racking up 11.5 sacks and leading the nation in tackles for loss (17.5) in only 11 games. He was on track to compete as a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award (which goes to the best defensive player in the country) until everything changed on November 22 during their game against Kansas State.

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The 6’5” star suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon during a non-contact play in the first quarter. Worth mentioning, before leaving the game, Daley had already recorded two sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss. Mind you, it happened in the first quarter. He was on the verge of having a Myles Garrett-type game until the injury robbed him of it.

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Shortly after Kyle Whittingham arrived at Michigan, Daley followed his head coach to Ann Arbor. Even with the injury, On3 had him ranked as the No. 8 overall transfer and the No. 3 EDGE rusher in the country. Some even placed him as high as the third-best player in the portal.

The good news is that his recovery is going great and is officially “ahead of the curve.” Daley has already progressed to jogging and running, which is a major milestone for someone coming back from a ruptured Achilles tendon in just about five months (the first stage recovery process takes anywhere between seven and nine months on average). He also mentioned that while he’s been working on his legs, his upper body has gotten into the best shape of his life, apparently.

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According to Wolverines insiders and his camp, he’s now on track to have zero limitations by the end of next month, May. That means he’ll obviously won’t be suited up for the big April 18 spring game. But being a “full go” by June means he’ll be 100% ready for fall camp.

For Whittingham, Daley’s swift recovery isn’t just good news; it’s a lifeline. Stepping into a new conference means he desperately needs a familiar anchor. Getting his former Utah standout back to full speed gives the staff a proven disruptor to build their completely revamped front seven around.

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People aren’t forgetting how good he was at Utah. This season, he was the only Wolverine to snag a spot on ESPN’s 2026 Way-Too-Early All-American Team. Truth be told, he’s a gift that came with Kyle Whittingham. And boy, the Big Ten quarterbacks probably aren’t as thrilled about this update as the Michigan faithful are! It’s only a matter of time before Sacramento City follows him to Ann Arbor.

Kyle Whittingham’s front-seven expectations for the upcoming season

Outside of Daley, the rest of the front seven is basically a brand-new squad. Michigan lost a ton of veteran talent to the NFL and graduation, so the “brick wall” defense we’re used to seeing is undergoing a serious makeover.

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The team is now leaning on younger guys like Trey Pierce and Enow Etta to step up in the middle. Not going to lie, it’s a bit of a gamble since they haven’t been full-time starters before. But at the same time, you just can’t ignore the raw talent these two guys have.

The linebacker situation is probably the biggest mystery of the 2026 season. Since the entire two-deep rotation, like Ernest Hausmann and Barham from last year, is gone, the coaching staff is looking at guys like Troy Bowles and sophomore Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng to take over.

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Since it’s the Whittingham era in Ann Arbor, they are moving more into an aggressive 4-2-5 defensive scheme. It might take a few games for everyone to get in sync. But the goal is to be more explosive than last year’s veteran group, around the top 20-ish in the country. Overall, the expectation for the front seven is in the spectrum of “high ceiling, low floor.”

If Daley stays healthy and brings his vintage Utah production to the Big Ten, this Wolverines defense could easily push for a top-10 spot by the end of the 2026 season.