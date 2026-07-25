Kyle Whittingham Gets Massive Update on Potential Michigan Starter After Season-Ending Injury

After months of uncertainty, a major update has finally arrived on Andrew Babalola, and it matters beyond Ann Arbor, especially for Kyle Whittingham. The highly rated offensive tackle, seen as a potential Michigan starter before his injury, is now back to full health ahead of the 2026 season. Michigan great Jake Butt reacted quickly to the news, pointing to how much Babalola’s return could shift the team’s ceiling.

“His health, availability, and presence could be the difference between a Joe Moore Award push and not. Just a different type of athlete out there at the tackle spot. Excited to see him play and call some games!” Jake Butt on his X handle.

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Andrew Babalola’s troubles started during fall camp back in August 2025. Weeks before the season opener, Babalola went down in a non-contact drill. It looked bad immediately, with the then-head coach, Sherrone Moore, later confirming the nightmare scenario: a torn ACL.

The OT underwent surgery in September and instantly went from a projected star to sitting out all 12 games of the season. Missing all that playing time was a massive setback because Michigan at the time was ready to pour all its trust into Babalola to run the second most difficult position in football, left tackle.

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Babalola arrived as a consensus 5-star, ranked No. 3 OT and No. 11 overall in 2025, making him Michigan’s highest-ranked OL recruit ever. So, expectations were sky-high, and the coaches at Michigan were openly raving about how he was playing way before the injury derailed his debut.

His recovery over 11 months has exceeded medical expectations, with strength benchmarks hit ahead of schedule. Following what coach Moore described as a “super successful” surgical procedure in September 2025, Babalola spent nearly 300 days in a rehabilitation program. By the time spring practices rolled around earlier this year, medical staff reported he was already hitting his strength benchmarks way ahead of schedule.

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Babalola’s return couldn’t have come at a better time than this. With his return, the Wolverines needn’t worry about the left tackle crisis anymore, and Evan Link could finally switch to his natural position, guard.

Now that the team is officially reporting for 2026 fall camp, he has publicly confirmed that his knee feels incredible and he has been cleared with zero limitations. Babalola’s return officially gives Michigan a legitimate shot at reloading its front five to make a serious push for that best offensive line title.

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How will Michigan’s OL look next season?

Last year was a rollercoaster for Michigan because the team got hit with a wave of injuries, so the coaches had to put whichever lineman was available on the bench. This year around, everyone seems to be healthy, and at least seven starting-caliber players are ready to roll, all thanks to returning talent.

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On the right side, there’s Andrew Sprague, a 6-foot-8, 315-pound powerhouse with 12 games last year. He already looks like a future first-round NFL draft pick.

At center, junior Jake Guarnera is almost universally expected to take over full-time at center. Nathan Efobi and Brady Norton (who missed most of last year after an injury against Oklahoma) are going toe to toe for the starting right guard spot.

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Evan Link will most probably move to the left guard duty. Finally, over on the left side, the return of a fully healthy, 5-star prospect Andrew Babalola completely blows the ceiling off how good this group can be. Overall, Kyle Whittingham’s squad is looking remarkably healthy compared to the injury-plagued roster from last winter.