Kyle Whittingham Has Already Done More for Michigan in One Month Than Sherrone Moore Did in Two Years

Michigan’s football recruiting has taken a wild turn since Kyle Whittingham stepped in to replace Sherrone Moore as head coach. Whittingham didn’t waste any time bringing some of that Salt Lake City energy to Ann Arbor. In just one month, he’s already focused more on the state of Utah than the previous staff did in years, completely shifting where the Wolverines are looking for their next stars.

To put it in perspective, Michigan under Sherrone Moore only offered scholarships to 6 high school players from Utah over three full years. But Whittingham has already crushed those numbers. As of January 28, 2026, the new staff has already sent out 7 offers to high schoolers in Utah for the 2027 class alone.

The intriguing part is that they overlooked and missed out on so many players over the last 2 years. For example, Isaac Wilson from the class of 2022. The younger brother of NFL QB Zach Wilson and the No. 1 prospect in Utah for 2024. Despite taking an unofficial visit to Michigan in 2022, he never received a hard push from Moore’s staff and ultimately signed with Utah. Same with athletes like Jerome Myles, Gatlin Bair, and even Isaiah Garcia.

Meanwhile, Kyle Whittingham’s Wolverines are favourites to sign a couple of athletes from down there. Michigan is now a top contender for Bode Sparrow, a four-star athlete who’s ranked as one of the best players in the West for 2027. Other local standouts like linebacker Broncs Baker and athlete Tytan Dejong have also picked up offers this January, putting Michigan right in the middle of battles that usually belong to West Coast schools.

It’s not just high school kids, either—Whittingham basically brought a mini-Utah squad with him through the transfer portal. Big-time players like edge rusher John Henry Daley, who had 11.5 sacks last season, and defensive back Smith Snowden have already followed their coach to Michigan. He even flipped Salesi Moa, a five-star recruit who was originally headed to Utah but decided to join the Wolverines instead.

Overall, the vibe in Ann Arbor has totally changed as the “Whittingham era” officially kicks off. Fans are hyped because he’s using his decades of experience and deep connections to rebuild the roster fast. By opening up this new recruiting pipeline in Utah, he’s proving that he’s ready to do things his way and keep Michigan at the top of the rankings in 2026.

Even more so, the whole class of 2026 is stacked.

Kyle Whittingham’s 2026 recruiting class

Michigan’s 2026 recruiting class is looking like a major win for the program, despite losing Sherrone Moore very late in the recruiting calendar. Within a short, tight window, the Wolverines pulled in a top-12 recruiting class nationally. The highlight today is definitely the depth, with 27 players signed from 16 different states. This proves Kyle Whittingham can recruit coast-to-coast just as well as the West Coast.

The fascinating thing is that Michigan landed three 5-star recruits in a single class for the first time in 25 years. The stars of the show are edge rusher Carter Meadows and running back Savion Hiter, whom experts are already calling a future NFL talent in a college kid’s body.

Overall, fans have plenty to be excited about as the Whittingham era kicks off. This class is ranked No. 4 in the Big Ten, only trailing behind the likes of heavy hitters like Ohio State and Oregon. The only thing remaining is for him to do what he did at Utah: build an indomitable defense and win tons of games.