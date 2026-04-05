Kyle Whittingham Makes Bold Promise to Michigan Fans Amid Dusty May’s Wolverines’ Final Four Run

Michigan football might be caught in a transition bind; however, its basketball program is on a generational run, similar to the Wolverines’ 2023 football season. As the Wolverines basketball made their first Final Four since 2018, beating the Arizona Wildcats, the head honcho, Kyle Whittingham, promised the Maize & Blue nation that good days are coming on the gridiron too, just like their hoops program.

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“Hey, Michigan fans, here at the Final Four, go blue. Michigan is going to get it done tonight,” Kyle Whittingham said at Lucas Oil Stadium before the Wolverines hit the court in the Final Four.

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The interviewer doubled down, asking, “What’s it been like seeing all this success in your tenure?!”

The head honcho didn’t stutter: “It’s incredible. We’ve got so many good programs in the athletic department. We’re going to make you proud of the football team as well.”

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Well, the night went as Kyle Whittingham predicted. The Wolverines took down Arizona with a 91–73 dub. The 18-point margin of victory doesn’t fully capture Michigan’s dominance in the game. Dusty May’s Wolverines have been on a historic and dominant run over the last couple of weeks. They won every single game in this tournament by double digits and scored over 90 points in five of them. They’re playing with so much confidence right now, it’s like they can’t miss.

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While center Aday Mara and injured star Yaxel Lendeborg dominated the court, their grit mirrors what Whittingham demands. He watched this basketball masterclass firsthand, knowing he must replicate that exact physical toughness for Michigan football this fall.

It wouldn’t have been possible without their second-year head coach, Dusty May. Before he got here, Michigan was coming off its worst season ever (they only won eight games). May completely changed the course of Michigan basketball history. In just his first year, he led them to a Big Ten Tournament title, and now, in year two, he has them back in the National Championship. The man even took Florida Atlantic (FAU) on that wild Cinderella run to the Final Four back in 2023.

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The real question is, can Kyle Whittingham keep his promise and bring the Wolverines back to their glory days just like Dusty May did with his basketball program? The former Utah head coach believes so, and he has all the track record to pull this comeback a lot sooner than we expect. Whittingham is already laying the groundwork by retaining five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood and hiring offensive coordinator Jason Beck. Backed by extensive resources, he is perfectly positioned to erase the dark clouds left by the previous game.

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Can Kyle Whittingham pull a Dusty May-type run with the football team?

Ever since the Michigan Wolverines won the natty in 2023 with Jim Harbaugh, they’ve never been the same. Some college football fans believe the Wolverines sold their ‘soul’ for it. After Jim Harbaugh went to Los Angeles to coach the Chargers, the wheels fell off for Michigan football under Sherrone Moore.

Moore’s time at the helm was defined by “antics” and investigations rather than wins on the field. Between an NCAA sign-stealing scandal that led to a multimillion-dollar fine and a three-game suspension for Moore, the program’s championship luster faded fast. Things hit rock bottom when Moore got fired for cause back in December over some inappropriate relationship after an eight-win season (just like Dusty May’s predecessor’s last season).

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Michigan brought Kyle Whittingham in specifically to clean up the mess and bring the Wolverines to national relevance. After building a powerhouse at Utah for two decades (21 years to be precise), and 18 winning seasons and eight 10+ win seasons, he made it clear that he came to Michigan because it’s one of the few places where winning a national title is a realistic goal every single year.

Unlike other coaches, Kyle Whittingham isn’t buying into the rebuild narrative because a program like Michigan doesn’t lack resources. After all, they are one of the richest alumni-supported schools in the country. Whittingham wants to take the foundation already in place and push it to that top tier immediately. If you know his coaching style, you know he’s all about being physically tougher than the other team—the actual Michigan way.

Since it’s Final Four time, CBS Sports ran a segment on four college football teams to make the semifinals next season. Three CBS analysts, like Brandon Marcello and Cameron Salerno, believe Michigan will not only make the playoffs but make a deep run, too. Salerno believes the Michigan–Whittingham duo is too good to fail:

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“I’m a believer in Kyle Whittingham. There are not many coaches in the sport who have accomplished more with less than he has during his coaching career. Now he gets access to the resources Michigan has? It’s a perfect partnership.”

The only hurdle the Wolverines might have is the schedule. Michigan will play Oklahoma, Indiana, and Penn State at home, and Oregon and Ohio State on the road. If the Wolverines win three out of those five games, there’s no reason why they won’t make the playoffs next season, and hopefully make a jump like Dusty May did in year two or so.